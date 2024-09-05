The Perfect Couple: Is The Sand Dollar a Real Hotel in Nantucket?

In Netflix’s mystery show, ‘The Perfect Couple,’ soon-to-be-bride Amelia Sacks has her wedding cut short when a dead body surfaces on the beach. With her marriage to the wealthy Winbury family on hold, an investigation takes place into the death while the family matriarch, Greer Garrison Winbury, tries to keep everyone’s image intact. As such, the show pans across several idyllic locations set within Nantucket, providing a glimpse into the exploits of the Winbury family. One key backdrop in this regard is the Sand Dollar Guest House, which is witness to the actions of Thomas Winbury, son of Greer and Tag. The lodge plays a recurring role throughout the narrative, showcasing the rustic underbelly of what is otherwise a story about affluent people engaging in duplicitous lives! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Sand Dollar: A Fictional Hotel Privy to the Winbury Family’s Secrets

The Sand Dollar is a fictional guest house in ‘The Perfect Couple,’ which was created by Elin Hilderbrand, the author of the 2018 eponymous novel that acts as the source material for the show. It is described as the place of residence of Featherleigh Dale, a family friend of the Winburys, who is also involved in an affair with Thomas Winbury. However, in the show, the character of Featherleigh Dale is altered to Isabel Nallet. On many occasions, Thomas sneaks out of the Summerland residence to have sex with Isabel at the guest house, enjoying some time away from his wife, Abby. Isabel also takes pills from Thomas after every interaction, indulging in her own addictive behaviors.

While the Sand Dollar Guest House depicted in the show and the original novel may be fictional, establishments with the same name can be found in droves around the country. For instance, the Sand Dollar Motel in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, and Sand Dollar Inn in Seaside, California, both share their designation with the fictional guest house in ‘The Perfect Couple.’ In the case of the latter, it is a 2-star hotel with scenic views of the ocean, which is akin to the environment surrounding the fictional guest house. However, the Sand Dollar in the show is set on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, which differentiates it from the establishments above.

Filming for ‘The Perfect Couple’ took place in the state of Massachusetts, specifically in the seaside town of Chatham, located in Cape Cod, and the city of Boston. The scenes featuring the Sand Dollar are likely filmed in an existing establishment that was remodeled by the production crew to fit their needs. The guest house offers a brief respite from the family drama encompassing the estate of the Winbury family. Although it plays a pivotal role in showcasing Thomas’ infidelity, it is ultimately a fictional place that cannot be traced to reality.

