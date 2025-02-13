The Pitt Episode 7 Recap: 1:00 PM

After the frantic end to episode 6, the seventh episode of ‘The Pitt,‘ titled ‘1:00 P.M.,’ dives into more complex medical cases with numerous ethical concerns attached. With the patients piling into the ER, the overworked hospital staff find themselves juggling a variety of difficult situations with no end to their shift. As a result, Robby begins to show signs of frustration as the upper management continues to hound him about the trauma team’s patient satisfaction score. He also starts butting heads with his own staff members, unable to control the stress of the situation he is under. Additionally, Santos and Mel also go through some integral character-defining moments in episode 7 that showcase their inner drive and desire to make a difference as caregivers. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mel Shows Langdon a Few New Tricks

The episode begins with Robby helping Collins clear up the altercation outside the restroom between Christie Wheeler’s mom and her aunt. Subsequently, Gloria shows up and asks Robby about the patient satisfaction score. After batting away her accusations several times in previous episodes, Robbie loses his cool with her and urges her to hire more staff nurses to help deal with the overwhelming situation at the ER. She leaves, and Robby manages to get Christie out of the restroom after sending her mom and aunt outside. Meanwhile, Langdon faces a challenging case with a patient named Terrence, who keeps questioning him regarding his sprained ankle diagnosis. Langdon is forced to step away, and Mel decides to take a look at the case after learning that Terrence is autistic.

Mel takes a different route of communication with Terrence, taking into account his unique personality. Meanwhile, Langdon, who has a more straightforward approach to his medical care, is impressed by the new resident’s people skills. Eventually, Mel even manages to diagnose Terrence’s problem without Langdon’s help. When the latter questions her about how she is so good at communicating with Terrence, Mel reveals that she has a sister who is on the spectrum. Consequently, she has learned the ins and outs of talking with people with similar needs and catering to their specific characteristics. Terrence even hands out his well-wishes for Mel as he leaves the hospital by the end. Langdon relays the message to Mel and praises her for making a solid “first impression,” which will undoubtedly bolster her confidence moving forward.

Robby Loses His Cool With Collins While Santos Confronts a Child Molester

Two new patients are introduced in episode 7 – Harvey Chang and Nandi. The latter is an influencer suffering from manic episodes. Dr. Mohan takes a look at Nandi’s issues with Javadi’s assistance. They both try to understand Nandi’s behavior but fail to find any underlying physiological reasons behind the problem. Subsequently, Robby tells Mohan to hand off the case to the psych ward and clear out one of the beds. However, Mohan remains unconvinced by the whole thing. When she shares her doubts with Dr. Collins, the latter supports her call and tells her to keep looking and not let Robby dictate her actions. Mohan eventually figures out that Nandi may be affected by the high mercury content from one of her skincare products. When she breaks the news to Robby, the latter is unhappy with her and learns that Collins sanctioned the call.

Robby confronts Collins at her station, asking her why she supports Mohan when he is trying to weed out her “bad habits.” Collins bites back and tells him to control his personal feelings as he has been aggressive towards Mohan and other staff members since the morning. The altercation gets heated, with Robby dealing back some harsh words as well, reminding her that he is the senior attendee in the ER. Meanwhile, Santos faces a huge dilemma when she discovers that her patient, Silas Dunne, is a possible child molester. She learns about the family case from Silas’ wife, who tells her that she has been slipping progesterone into Silas’ food so that his sex drive might be killed. She went to such extreme lengths mainly because of a fear that her husband may be molesting Alana.

When Santos relays the message to Robby and Kiara, the department social worker, she is astounded that neither is willing to take the case further. The hospital is tied up by the protocols of their healthcare guidelines and the law itself. She tries pushing the envelope herself by asking Alana if something is wrong at home, especially with regard to her father’s relationship with her. Although the young girl remains quiet about the whole incident, Santos does not give up the fight and keeps persisting. Unfortunately, things go awry when Robby and Kiara inform Silas’ wife that her actions may be reported to the police, which may possibly leave the daughter alone with the father. Subsequently, Santos takes matters into her own hands and threatens Silas in his hospital bed, warning him to stay away from his daughter unless he wants to end up in prison, which he desperately accepts.

Christie Clears Up Her Pregnancy Issues With Her Mother

Harvey Chang is brought into the ER while in the middle of a heart attack. Whitaker finds his worst nightmare realized when he is called upon to perform chest compressions on Chang. After various trials and tribulations, the hospital staff make way for the ECMO to help resuscitate and relieve Mr. Chang’s heart problem. Meanwhile, Mr. Wallace, who saved the Nepali woman named Minu at the train station, wakes up. He and Minu meet face-to-face, with the latter thanking him for saving her. It is a rare, wholesome moment within the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. He also promises to help find who pushed her off the train station. With so many issues going on around her, Collins still takes a personal interest in the Christie Wheeler case, worried about the young girl’s future.

After several altercations with Christie’s mother, Collins finally has a frank discussion with her, informing her that if she continues to pressure her daughter, she may end up losing her permanently. The harsh words affect her as by the end of the episode, Christie and her mom decide to go through with the abortion. Collins is happy to see the situation resolved, particularly in favor of the young teen. Dana curiously asks the doctor how she changed Christie’s mom’s mind, which she answers truthfully. While things seem perfect on that front, Collins has a significant issue when she heads into the restroom, looking pale and haggardly. She sits down on the toilet and notices blood leaking out of her, hinting that there may been some complications with her recent pregnancy.

In episode 6, Collins was pushed away by Christie’s mother, which could have hurt the unborn child. As such, the blood may be a sign that something has gone wrong terribly. It leaves many questions about the character’s future and how she keeps it a secret from the hospital staff, particularly Robby.

