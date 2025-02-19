The Pitt Episode 8 Recap: 2:00 PM

‘The Pitt‘ continues its intense drama with its eighth episode, titled ‘2:00 PM.’ After the events from the last episode, the show shifts its focus from Robby’s frustrations to some tricky cases that once again ramp up the tragedy. Dr. McKay deals with a new patient who shows some disturbing signs of abuse, which forces her to take the help of Dana. Dr. Collins is seemingly feeling the after-effects of whatever happened to her in the restroom. Meanwhile, Mel gets a pleasant surprise when one of her patients finally gets a ray of sunshine in an otherwise depressing turn of events. At the same time, the crew has to deal with a harrowing case of drowning, one involving a young girl in a critical state. In the midst of it, Robby gets to treat a new patient who seems to share a unique past with Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rita Makes a Surprise Return

Episode 7 starts off with Mr. Louie being brought back to the ER for another case. Robby goes outside and realizes Dr. Mohan is busy fixing up Nandi’s problems, informing her of what led to her problems. As a distraught and pale Dr. Collins walks by, Robby asks her if she is alright, which she decides not to answer. He notices that Collins is not doing well and repeatedly asks her if she is doing fine. However, she either does not respond or is distracted by a new case. There is clearly some tension between the pair following their altercation from the previous episode. They may likely have to clear the air before speaking frankly about Collin’s health issues and her pregnancy. Robby is pulled away as Father McGill, the Bradley family’s priest, arrives to take care of the emotional needs of the mother and father and perform the last rites for their son.

In the middle of the chaos, Dr. Mel receives a giant shock when Rita arrives at her desk out of nowhere. After searching for her for so long, seeing her appear in the flesh feels miraculous. However, she has an explanation for going missing, one that involves catching up on her nap time. Rita is struggling with the burden of caring for Ginger and desperately needs rest. Mel and Kiara do their utmost to provide the mother-daughter duo with an alternative means to help their situation. They suggest that Rita utilize some of the services they are putting her in touch with. Although she states that there is a monetary issue behind her inability to hire a permanent caretaker, Mel and Kiara take that into account and offer her support accordingly. It elicits a positive response from Rita, who tears up at the choices available.

Willie Alexander’s Medical Past Captivates the Pittsburgh Trauma Team

One of the unique surprises of episode 7 is the introduction of a new elderly patient named Willie Alexander. Willie is brought into the ER with a problem in his heart. After an initial diagnosis, the team discovers that he has a pacemaker. However, despite its new installation, it is apparently damaged. As the crew stabilizes him, they are a little surprised that Willie possesses a certain amount of medical knowledge, which he recites to them occasionally. All the doctors in the room ask him whether he is a former doctor. Unfortunately, Willie is also a dementia patient, and so has trouble recalling everything perfectly. He tells them no every time they ask. Still, he chimes in with more medical terminology whenever a new treatment is administered to him.

Eventually, Willie’s son Eli walks in and attends to his father by sitting down by the side of his bed. The doctors learn from Eli that Willie had a history with the Pittsburgh healthcare industry, having been trained under Dr. Adamson, a familiar name to Robby. The entire crew is rejuvenated to hear the epic stories from the past from Willie, who lived through some considerable medical advancements and was also responsible for implementing them. Robby also gets to share a moment of peace by talking with Willie about Adamson, stating that he passed away during COVID-19, a stressful time for the senior attending. Eventually, Dr. Langdon figures out that Willie’s pacemaker was destroyed as a result of Twiddler’s Syndrome.

The PTMC Holds its Breath For a Tragic Drowning Case

The second biggest addition to episode 7 is a drowning patient. The victim is a 6-year-old girl named Amber Philips, who is brought in on her own. The team begins stabilizing her. Unfortunately, the situation becomes complicated after Amber’s heart stops working. Whitaker performs chest compressions on the little girl while her grandmother and sister Beth arrive at the hospital. Beth is sent to a private room while her grandmother keeps her company. She tells the doctors that Amber fell into the swimming pool while she took her eyes off her for a second. Moments later, the parents arrive and sit by their daughter’s side. The mother is understandably anxious and asks the doctors if they are doing everything in their power to save her kid. They assure her they are.

The team continues to perform chest compressions on the girl for a long time until Robby realizes that she has tragically passed away. He sits down next to the parents and announces the sad news to both of them. They are both stricken with grief from the shock and start mourning their daughter’s loss. Meanwhile, Mel enters the private room where Beth sits with her grandmother. She tells the latter to step outside and speak to her son. Subsequently, she presents Beth with a teddy bear to express her feelings for her sister. It turns out that Amber rescued Beth from the swimming pool after she fell into it. However, in the process of saving her sister, the young girl ended up losing her own, albeit in a heroic fashion. The sad news still affects Mel, who is shattered at Beth’s loss.

McKay Faces a Mysterious Case With a Young Woman and Her Boss

Another intriguing case explored in this episode is the one involving Piper and Laura. The former is an eighteen-year-old who is working at a company with her boss, Laura, who is keeping a close eye on her. Piper arrives at the hospital seeking some attention for a problem in her abdominal area. McKay looks to treat her but is put off by Laura’s overbearing attitude in the room. Subsequently, she begins to suspect that there is a case of sex trafficking involved in the affair. She informs Dana and Robby about the situation. The former decides to help her out and sits down to look at Piper. McKay and Dana make up a false story to take Piper into a private room where they perform a pelvic examination. At the same time, they begin questioning her regarding Laura’s presence and whether Piper has ever been asked to perform sexual favors for her boss.

Matters get complicated when Dana and McKay learn that Piper actually lives with Laura. It is meant to be an ideal living together situation, although they are not in a relationship. Clearly, the doctors are suspicious about the whole thing and would like to get to the bottom of the mystery. However, it may have to wait till the next chapters. Meanwhile, the episode’s final moments revolve around Nick Bradley’s parents. The duo finally agrees to go through with Nick’s organ donation plan and bid Robby a final goodbye. However, Robby tells them that a lot of the crew are willing to attend Nick’s funeral if the parents are willing to accept. They are more than happy with the gesture. After several episodes of emotional and mental torment, the parents walk out of the hospital with their son being given a guard of honor, which paints a haunting image.

Read More: The Pitt Episode 7 Recap: 1:00 PM