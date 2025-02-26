The Pitt Episode 9 Recap: 3:00 PM

The tensions keep rising in ‘The Pitt‘ as the shift nears its final stretch. With the numerous patient, staff, and doctor storylines playing concurrently, the show carefully navigates each situation with a deftness comparable to a surgeon’s scalpel. However, things are really getting spicy, especially after the events of episode 9, titled ‘3:00 PM.’ We finally see some meaningful progress in the increasingly complex relationship between Dr. Langdon and Santos. The two have been the source of some friction for the past few episodes, but they really get into difficult conversations in the latest installment. Meanwhile, Robby takes a backseat as the rest of his staff deal with a contingent of patients facing all manner of complications. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. McKay Struggles to Get Through to Piper

The episode begins in a rush of chaos as Dr. Collins speaks to Dana about her recent pregnancy complication in the restroom. She tells the charge nurse that she should not have ordered the stroller, breaking into tears while Dana consoles her. Meanwhile, Robby, concerned about Collin’s disposition, asks Dana if everything is alright with her. However, the charge nurse pushes back against his caring attitude, only leaving him more frustrated. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is preparing for a fresh wave of patients. Two are admitted immediately after a fight breaks out in the lobby. Driscoll, who has been waiting for hours, tries to make another case for reentry but is told to hold on to his horses. In another part of the ER, McKay tries to handle Piper’s case without any interference from Laura.

Dana runs into Laura in the department, scouring around for Piper. She tries to hold her at bay by distracting her and taking her on a wild goose chase. It affords McKay the time to probe into Piper’s case more comprehensively. She starts asking her more direct questions, attempting to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding her relationship with Laura. She is convinced that there is some form of sex trafficking going on in the case between the boss and her employee. However, Piper is alarmed by McKay’s change in questioning and asks to be let go as soon as possible. McKay tries to hand her some leaflets and a pen with an emergency helpline number on it. She seems unresponsive to both. McKay tries one last time to make her case by bringing in Kiara, but Piper and Laura are already gone. Dana consoles McKay by telling her that Piper took one of the pens.

Dr. Langdon Gets Into Unprofessional Territory With His Attitude Towards Santos

For several episodes, tension has been brewing between Dr. Langdon and Santos. Although the latter was a bit too big for her boots in the earlier parts of the series, she has been trying to clean up her act of late. However, Langdon remains vehemently on her case, almost to the point that it seems like a personal grudge. In a critical case, things get particularly heated in the operating room when Santos takes the blame for one of Dr. Mohan’s findings. Despite being beneficial in the long run, Langdon is furious that Santos seemingly ignored protocol and decided to flex her muscles as a trainee. He reprimands her in an aggressive outburst that is heard by many of the hospital staff. Robby comes in and hears the last parts of the exchange, immediately pulling Langdon aside.

Robby dresses down Langdon outside the operating room for going ballistic on Santos. He calls his attitude unprofessional, especially after noticing some friction between the two earlier in the episode. There is an element of irony in listening to Robby defending Santos and going after Langdon, mainly when he has been venting some of his frustration on Dr. Mohan. However, Dr. Collins’ words from the previous episodes have affected Robby’s mindset, and he is objectively carrying out his senior attendee role. He reminds Langdon about his responsibilities and tells him to act as a senior staff member. Langdon is also advised to seek out other cases, preferably ones with Dr. Mel, with whom he has a better connection.

Meanwhile, in the operating room, Dr. Mohan asks Santos why she took the fall for her. Santos explains her recent run-ins with Langdon and how she has been on his blacklist since the morning. She states that she did not want Mohan also to attract Langdon’s ire, considering it better if Langdon’s anger was directed at one person instead. Mohan hears Santos’ words and consoles her, reminding her that she is a valuable staff member. Although Santos has had some humiliating moments in the past few installments, particularly as a check against her obnoxious attitude, she has curbed a lot of her negativity and is making better strides as a well-rounded physician. There are evident signs of positive character development, and it will be interesting to see where it leads from here.

Dana Faces the Brunt of an Angry Patient’s Reckless Behavior

Whitaker also shines yet again in episode 9. The character has come a long way from his shaky start in episode 1. Although he still lacks the confidence needed to face every case head-on, his growing assuredness has been a sign of strength in his otherwise anxious personality makeup. Mr. Krakhozia, the patient with an unfortunate bladder incident in an earlier episode, asks Whitaker to come visit him personally. Whitaker is alarmed at the request, fearing a repeat of something similar to his original visit. He dresses up in full operation gear to speak to him. However, Krakhozia only wants to apologize to him for what he did earlier. The genuineness of his apology takes Whitaker by surprise, and he proceeds to take off his gear to hear him out. He also agrees to provide the man with any medication at his address.

Later in the episode, Whitaker gets another triumphant moment when Crosby, a dog belonging to a new patient named Walter Pernell, goes after one of the rats still hiding in the ER. The rat makes a nuisance of itself throughout the episode, scaring Collins to death when it shows up behind her. However, Whitaker displays nerves of steel when he rips the rat out of Crosby’s mouth after the dog clamps down on it. He uses a sheet to cover up the dog’s dangerous jaw and wrestles the rat out of its grasp. Everyone in the ER, staff, and patient included, applauds Whitaker’s swift call to action, and he gets to walk out to some cheers. As he has been wrestling with confidence issues for a while, the moment should help him build a greater sense of self-esteem moving forward.

The episode ends with a shocking moment that has been looming over the horizon for a while. As Dana steps out for a small cigarette break outside the hospital, she is approached by a large man from behind. He comments on her enjoying her little break before punching her straight in the face. Dana falls to the floor in pain, grimacing and rolling around while trying to catch a glimpse of her attacker. She notices the silhouette of Mr. Driscoll, the impatient man in the lobby. However, it is still uncertain if she discerned his exact identity in her injured state. Still, we have seen Driscoll progressively getting angrier and angrier at not being allowed to enter the ER from the show’s beginning. So, his frustration was bound to come out in an ugly manner. Now, it is up to the PTMC to treat Dana’s injury and figure out what to do with Driscoll moving forward.

Read More: The Pitt Episode 8 Recap: 2:00 PM