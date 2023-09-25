The Responder Season 2 Has Begun Filming in Liverpool

The second season of BBC’s hit police drama ‘The Responder’ has begun filming in Liverpool, UK. The crime series follows Chris Carson, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised first responder, who deals with a series of night shifts. The second season is set six months after the events of the first season’s finale.

The shoot is currently going on in Liverpool, where the debut season was also shot since the premise of the show is set in the city. The cast has been spotted filming a few sequences at Strathcona Road in the Wavertree district of Liverpool. The city has earlier facilitated the production of several other projects as well, including ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ and ‘The Batman.’

The BAFTA-nominated series was created by Tony Schumacher, an ex-police officer himself. He earlier worked on the crime drama ‘Clink.’ The directors of the five-episode second season include Jeanette Nordahl (‘When the Dust Settles’), Mounia Akl (‘Beirut, I Love You’), and Charlotte Regan (‘Bite Size Halloween’). Expressing his excitement over the return of the series, Schumacher stated, “Throwing myself back into the world of ‘The Responder’ has been such a ride over this last year or so. Gathering the characters old and new around me has been a delight, and finally getting to see these people brought to life by so many incredible people fills me with genuine excitement. I just can’t wait for you to see them too!”

The thriller series stars Martin Freeman (‘Sherlock’) in the role of Chris Carson, along with Adelayo Adedayo (‘Some Girls’) as Rachel Hargreaves, MyAnna Buring (‘The Witcher’) as Kate Carson, Warren Brown (‘Ten Pound Poms’) as Raymond Mullen, Josh Finan (‘The Current War’) as Marco, Emily Fairn (‘Rain Dogs’) as Casey, and Philip S. McGuinness (‘The Batman’) as Ian. The cast also includes Mark Womack (‘The Vanishing Man’) as Barry, Faye McKeever (‘Little Boy Blue’) as Jodie Sweeney, and Amaka Okafor (‘The Sandman’) as Deborah Barnes. The actors are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

There are also some new additions to the cast, including Adam Nagaitis (‘The Terror’ and ‘Chernobyl’), Bernard Hill (‘Titanic’ and ‘The Ghost and the Darkness’), and Puleston-Davies (‘Vincent’ and ‘Tin Star’). ‘The Responder’ originally premiered on BBC in January 2022 and became one of the most-watched new dramas of the year. The series was renewed for season 2 in March 2022.

As per the official synopsis, in the new season, Chris is striving to rebuild his life and relationships, determined to avoid the corruption that once almost damaged him. He aspires to become a better police officer and a better father while grappling with the trauma of his night shift duties and wants to find a day job. Meanwhile, Rachel Hargreaves is also working to rebuild her life and career and is still bitter about Chris breaking her dream of becoming a police officer.

Chris and Rachel have to work together and help each other come out of the dark phase, but a routine stop on a black Range Rover changes everything, and darkness begins to appear again. The show is produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions. Barrington Robinson serves as the producer on the project, with Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey, Toby Bruce, and Rebecca Ferguson serving as executive producers.

Read More: Best British and BBC Shows on Netflix