Thomasin McKenzie’s ‘The Rule Of Three’ Starts Filming in Barcelona in January 2026

Thomasin McKenzie and Katie Douglas are headed to Barcelona, Spain, for their next feature. The filming of the horror movie ‘The Rule Of Three’ will take place in the city starting in January 2026. James Roday Rodriguez will direct, based on a screenplay adapted by Rodriguez and Todd Harthan from thriller author Sam Ripley’s novel of the same name. The movie will be the first part of a trilogy and Rodriguez’s sophomore feature.

The story follows Amy (Douglas), whose family is being plagued by a deadly curse, AKA the Rule of Three. Every three years, death strikes under mysterious circumstances, horrifically killing family members. It’s almost three years to the day since Amy’s parents’ death, and Amy realizes the curse will strike her next. With the help of her best friend, Lizzy (McKenzie), Amy tries to cheat death and find a way to reverse the curse. But is her fate already sealed? Bad things always happen in threes, or so they say.

Thomasin McKenzie’s most noteworthy performances include Elsa in Taika Waititi’s dark comedy war movie ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ teenage Maddox Cappa in M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery thriller movie ‘Old,’ Lola in the Western movie ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Eloise in ‘Last Night in Soho,’ and Eileen Dunlop in the psychological thriller movie ‘Eileen.’ She will next be seen in Mona Fastvold’s historical musical feature ‘The Testament of Ann Lee.’ It is based on the life of Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shakers religious sect, founded in the 18th century. Amanda Seyfried will play Anne Lee, while McKenzie will play a character named Mary Partington.

Katie Douglas can be recognized as Abby Littman from Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ Jackie Sullivan from CBC’s ‘Pretty Hard Cases,’ and Naomi Malik from Global’s ‘Mary Kills People.’ We last saw her as Quinn in the horror flick ‘Clown in a Cornfield.’ Films she has been a part of include ‘This Too Shall Pass,’ ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,’ ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey,’ and ‘Every Day.’

James Roday Rodriguez has a string of shows to his directorial credits. Some of them are Hulu’s ‘High Potential’ and ‘The Resident,’ Disney+’s ‘The Crossover,’ Fox’s ‘Rosewood,’ and USA Network’s ‘Psych.’ His debut feature was the horror comedy ‘Gravy,’ starring Jimmi Simpson, Sutton Foster, and Michael Weston.

Some popular horror movies filmed in Barcelona are ‘Marrowbone,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘Bird Box: Barcelona,’ and ‘The Orphanage.’

Read More: Natalie Portman’s ‘Photograph 51’ Begins Filming in the UK in March 2026