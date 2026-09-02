Is The Runner Based on a True Story?

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, ‘The Runner’ is a psychological thriller film in which a threat levied upon a mother’s head pushes her to extreme measures. It follows the narrative of Miai Martin, a single mother and a successful lawyer whose life takes a severe turn during what should’ve been an uneventful morning run. Except that morning, the attorney receives a cryptic phone call from a stranger who seems to have kidnapped her son, Noah, and is now holding him hostage.

In exchange for the kid’s life, the mysterious caller wants Maia to play along with his game, where the end goal is assassinating Tafa, the lawyer’s prime witness in an illustrious double-murder case. Thus, as the mother runs across London, she must make an impossible decision with her son’s life on the line. The emotional tethers of Maia’s story play a huge part in instilling a sense of realism in the film’s narrative.

The Runner Uses the Threat of Hypersurveillance as a Primary Source of Horror

‘The Runner’ charts a fictitious storyline that doesn’t find any direct sources of inspiration in any real-life incidents or individuals. The film’s narrative is entirely a product of screenwriter Mark Gibson’s creation. Yet, the premise itself possesses a tangible and relatable basis in the growing perils of surveillance and the risk of data breaches. In the film, the antagonist is able to kidnap Noah, blackmail Maia, and prevent her from seeking outside help explicitly because of the control he has over the lawyer’s digital devices. This creates an atmosphere of constant surveillance where Maia is consistently monitored one way or another, which effectively makes her a near-perfect puppet for the elusive caller.

In real life, there have been no reported instances of a criminal obtaining such total and ubiquitous control over anyone’s personal data and digital devices. Yet, data breaches remain a pervasive reality that continues to loom over the contemporary world. This is especially true in light of recent overexposure and the prevalence of AI tools. According to statistics, there’s been a 56% increase in AI-driven attacks, and the cost of data breaches in 2026 is believed to have reached a global average of $6 million. Thus, ‘The Runner’ explores the reality of data breaches and hypersurveillance through the fictionalized and heightened threat of its central antagonist.

Lead actress Gal Gadot spoke with UPI about the dangers of such weaponization of technology. She shared, “̌I always think about it. I try to do my best to enforce my daughter’s phone and limit the hours and screen time, and all of that. It’s amazing how, by the way, they become like hackers,” Gadot added. “It’s quite impressive. But, yes, I’m very much aware of it, and this is scary, but it’s the world we’re living in. It’s the world we’re living in. We’re all very exposed, essentially.” As such, the threats facing Maia throughout the film are bound to retain a sense of understanding and resonance within the audience.

Gal Gadot Worked With an Olympic Trainer in Preparation For the Role

The realism behind the threats looming over Maia’s storyline narratively grounds ‘The Runner’ in a sense of reality. However, a different sense of authenticity is achieved through the film’s visual focus on the protagonist’s struggle. The film significantly revolves around Maia’s identity as a runner, delving into her athletic past as she’s forced to rely on her physical prowess to deal with the dangers of the present. For the most part, the story finds Maia sprinting from one place to another, with only brief pauses to spare. As such, the role demanded notable physicality from actress Gal Gadot as she stepped into the lead role.

However, prior to the filming of the movie, the actress actually hated running. As a result, Gadot had to partake in months of training in order to prepare for the role and authentically step into Maia’s running shoes. Reportedly, she worked with Malachi Davis, an Olympic trainer, to perfect the physicality of the character. “I’m not a runner, unfortunately, but I was so lucky to be able to work with incredible people who taught me how to do it the right way and how to run,” Gadot said in conversation about the physical demands of the role. “So, for nine months, we prepped for this role. It’s such a physical role that you can’t just show up unprepared.”

Read More: The Runner Ending Explained: Did Maia Kill Tafa?I