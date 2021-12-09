The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

HBO Max’s teen series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ centers around four freshmen roommates – Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney. The four girls bond as they embark on a journey to experience the adventures awaiting them in their college years. The comedy series progresses through the girls’ relationships, insecurities, and their emotional and sexual lives. While navigating through the delights and struggles of college, the four friends learn to cherish their unique friendship.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show originally released in November 2021. It received a highly favorable response from the critics, garnering praise for its depiction of young adulthood, gender, and sexuality. After an immensely entertaining first round, fans of the show must be wondering whether the girls will return to Essex College for more adventures. Well, here’s everything we know about the show’s season 2!

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Release Date

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 1 premiered on November 18, 2021, on HBO Max, with the season wrapping up on December 9, 2021. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 24–51 minutes each.

With regard to the prospects of a new season, we have got updates to share! On December 7, 2021, HBO Max announced the renewal of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ for a second season. The renewal is a meritorious reward for the success of the show’s first season. The sex comedy-drama is among the top titles and the biggest original comedy launch on HBO Max in 2021.

The impression left by the debut season is evident in the words of Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. “Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties,” said Aubrey upon the renewal. She added, “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Even though the show is renewed for a second round, fans may have to be patient for its return. Taking into consideration the lengthy schedules of filming and post-production, we can expect ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) are expected to return as the four central characters. Along with them, we may also see Gavin Leatherwood (Nico), Chris Meyer (Canaan), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Lila), Renika Williams (Willow), Lolo Spencer (Jocelyn), and Midori Francis (Alicia).

Additionally, Rob Huebel (Henry), Nicole Sullivan (Carol), James Morosini (Dalton), Sierra Katow (Evangeline), and Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier (Reena) may continue to be seen in a recurring capacity. Conor Donnally’s (Ryan) return is uncertain due to his character’s expulsion from The Catullan. However, we can expect fresh faces to join the cast for season 2 in the coming months.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show begins with Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney settling into their life at college. Whitney kicks off her college years with soccer and Leighton with academics. Bela and Kimberly start their adventures by going to a naked party. Even though Whitney starts a relationship with Dalton, the turn of events leaves her to explore her connection with Canaan, Kimberly’s co-worker.

Leighton hits it off with Alicia. But things go haywire in their relationship as Alicia is not comfortable being in a relationship with someone who is closeted. When Kimberly comes to console her, Leighton reveals that she is a lesbian. At The Catullan, Bela and others call out Ryan on his behavior, which results in him getting kicked out of the team. Kimberly fears the worst after cheating on a test leads her down a path she would have never usually taken. Although she is not expelled, she learns that her scholarship is getting revoked.

The second season of the show may pick up from where season 1 concludes. Coming out to Kimberly may help Leighton accept herself more wholly. If she gets the confidence to come out of the closet, she may even be able to patch things up with Alicia. Kimberly narrowly escapes expulsion, but the lack of scholarship may affect her severely. We can expect Bela and Evangeline to set up their all-women comedy group and follow their passion more independently and creatively. Moreover, Whitney and Canaan may spend more time together.

