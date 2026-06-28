The Sheep Detectives Ending Explained: Who Killed George?

‘The Sheep Detectives’ presents a murder mystery unlike any other, in which a humble shepherd is the victim, leaving his flock of sheep to put on their metaphorical detective hats and jump on the case. George Hardy has always been a bit of a loner, but never when it comes to his beloved flock of sheep. He has named each one of them and regularly reads whodunnit novels to them out loud. Little does he know, these sheep can understand his every word, and the smartest among them, Lily, has thus become something of a hooven expert in detective work. As a result, when tragedy strikes and George is discovered dead on his farm, Lily takes it upon herself to solve the mystery and point the amateur small-town cop, Officer Tim Derry, in the right direction. However, both solving a mystery and intervening in human matters turn out to be a much bigger order than Lily and her friends ever thought. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Sheep Detectives Plot Synopsis

In the small English town of Denbrook, George Hardy lives on the outskirts in a caravan on his farm, choosing only his flock of sheep as his company. He’s a devoted shepherd who loves each member of his flock, bestowing names upon them and valuing each one’s personality. In this group, a few bovidae stand out: Lily, the smartest one; Sebastian, the lone wolf; and a young Winter Lamb, the outcast due to sheep social conventions. Although he reads to his farm animals every night, he’s never expecting them to truly understand him. In reality, the sheep can understand everything he says and eagerly await each new chapter of the various murder mysteries he reads to them. One stormy night, the shepherd doesn’t come out for their routine storytime. The next morning, his dead body is discovered outside his caravan. Initially, Tim Derry, the only cop in the village, is happy to write the incident off as a simple heart attack.

However, Elliot, a tourist journalist who arrived in town looking for a story, convinces him to investigate the matter. The reporter turns out to be onto something as clues are discovered, suggesting George had company on the night of his murder. Lily simultaneously comes to the same conclusion on her own. However, when she expresses her desire to solve the case, Sebastian instantly writes her off, finding the whole premise ludicrous. Even so, when she and Mopple decide to venture to the village for further investigation, the loner sheep is their only guide. Once in town, Tim’s public announcement reveals that George was poisoned to death using a fruit found in a tree on the local church grounds. Shortly afterward, two new faces arrive in the town: Lydia Harbottle, George’s attorney, and Rebecca, his daughter, who had been in touch with her dad days before his death.

Later, the will reading reveals that George had put his daughter and her twin brother, Peter Van Vuuren, up for adoption and had sought them out recently. However, the real revelation arrives in the form of the newly updated will itself, which states that the shepherd had left three million dollars to Rebecca. Naturally, this bumps her up on the suspect list for Lily and Tim. Nonetheless, the cop himself lacks any real experience or skill to solve the case. In order to remedy that, Lily and Topple deliver one of George’s murder mystery novels to his doorstep. The book ends up being a great help to Tim, who learns the foundations of solving a whodunnit overnight. The next morning, Tim and his new partner, Elliot, go around questioning suspects, most of whom are just George’s nemeses in town.

This includes Ham, the butcher, Beth, the innkeeper, Caleb, a fellow shepherd, Reverend Hillcoate, and Rebecca. The detective duo struck gold with their last suspect, who is revealed to have been embellishing details about her past, including the fact that she was apparently on her father’s farm on the night of his murder. Thus, a swift arrest takes place, putting the daughter behind bars. Initially, the sheep are overjoyed at the news because it means their flock will likely be joined with Caleb’s. However, a harrowing truth confronts Lily and Mopple when they pay the adjoining farm a late-night visit. As it turns out, Caleb’s farm is also a slaughterhouse. Around the same time, the sheep begin doubting Rebecca’s guilt. Thus, their only salvation lies in unmasking the real killer before George’s daughter gets pinned for the crime.

The Sheep Detectives: Who is the Killer? Why Did They Kill George?

Even though George Hardy has made more foes than friends in Denbrook, a surface-level glance at his life makes it difficult to imagine why he would become the victim of a murder. As such, a deeper secret is bound to be at play. It isn’t until the will reading that one such secret begins to crest. Despite living a humble shepherd’s life, George actually has three million dollars in his estate. This is because he discovered the cure for a sheep’s disease, Orf, and sold the patent for a huge profit. Nonetheless, George had no real interest in the money. In fact, he was content to leave all of it to an animal charity in his death. That is, until he decided to change his will a few fortuitous days before his murder. As it turns out, the shepherd had another secret in his past.

In his youth, George had become a father to a pair of twins. However, his own youth, instability, and the death of their mother in childbirth compelled him to put the kids up for adoption through the church. It was only recently that he had sought them out again in an effort to establish a relationship of some sort. As such, three months ago, he had reached out to Lydia and amended his will to leave his land to his kids in equal halves, with Rebecca inheriting his flock of sheep. For the same reason, it’s all the more surprising that he changed his mind and decided to add his Orf medicine money, otherwise reserved for charity, to his daughter.

Once the pieces fall into place, Rebecca becomes the undeniable suspect and is arrested as such. Nonetheless, Sebastian, who knows a thing or two about being an outcast, remains insistent that Lily has made a mistake in her detective deductions. Eventually, the sheep comes to the same conclusion when she recalls a crucial detail of George’s death. When his dead body was found, one of his hands was green. This ends up being the final puzzle piece that makes everything else fall into line. First off, there’s no denying that the motive of the crime centers around the Hardy inheritance. However, this also shortens the list of suspects since there are only two people who stand to profit from it: Rebecca and her twin brother, Peter.

In that case, the cards are stacked against Rebecca since Peter has been in South Africa, where he was shipped off to post-adoption, this whole time. That means if the daughter is innocent, there has to be a way to prove her brother’s guilt. This is where George’s green hand comes into play. The shepherd was known to have blue all over his hands as a result of the Orf medication he would mix for his flock. Hence, green hands become a source of suspicion. For that to happen, he would have had to come into contact with yellow dye before his death. Consequently, the only logical solution emerges that, before his death, George must have gotten into a fight with someone whose blonde hair dye washed into the victim’s hands in the rain.

Thus, George’s blue hands took on a green hue, which Lily realizes is eerily similar to the green stains on the blue pillowcases at Beth’s inn. The same inn that houses a new tourist in town, Elliot, the reporter. Once the dots begin to connect, the sheep realizes that Elliot, who is actually Peter Van Vuuren, is the real killer. George’s attempt to reconcile with his kids extended to his son. Therefore, before his death, he also sent his will to Peter, which made him privy to the millions of dollars in the shepherd’s inheritance. However, he knew that if he killed George and tinkered with the will, the benefactor of the millions would instantly become the prime suspect. Therefore, he intentionally set Rebecca as the inheritor and the suspect. In the event of her conviction, her inheritance would have automatically passed on to her next of kin, i.e., Peter/Elliot.

Does Sebastian the Sheep Die?

From the get-go, Lily and the sheep remain embroiled in the investigation of the case. While the other townsfolk ignore their presence, Tim, on some level, remains aware of the eccentricity of their presence. Therefore, he doesn’t mind following their cues every once in a while, such as when they bring him to the farm, which reveals evidence implicating Rebecca in the murder. Initially, her arrest arrives as pleasant news for George’s sheep. They have always admired Caleb, the other shepherd in town, and even wondered what it would be like if he and George combined flocks. Therefore, on the night of Rebecca’s arrest, Lily and Mopple end up traversing to the adjoining farm.

Unfortunately, this adventure ends up being a recipe for disaster as they find themselves being chased to death by Caleb’s guard dogs. Just when all hope of escape for Lily seems lost, Sebastian arrives as her savior. The lone sheep has always been distinct in George’s flock. Unlike the others, he wasn’t always a part of the family and was instead brought in from elsewhere. As it turns out, Sebastian used to be a carnival sheep. In his younger years, he was put in a petting zoo, where he would interact with kids. However, as he grew, this idyllic reality turned into a nightmare.

The carnival owners transferred Sebastian from the petting zoo to a betting ring, where he was forced to fight wild dogs until he bled. This brutal situation became his reality for a long time until a kind face finally showed up. George found him in the carnival and bought him off the owners, bringing him back to his flock in Denbrook. While the sheep has remained eternally grateful and faithful to his shepherd since then, he still had a hard time integrating him into the flock like the others. Even so, he has always found a family in George’s flock, especially Lily. For the same reason, when her life is under attack, he comes to her rescue, fighting the dogs to allow her and Mopple a chance to escape. In the end, Sebastian ends up succumbing to the wounds of this battle. Still, his memory remains, as evidenced by Lily, who finds him in the shape of the clouds in the film’s climax.

Does Winter Lamb Become a Part of the Flock? Does He Get a Name?

Throughout the film, the concept of the Winter Lamb becomes a driving force in the narrative. Lambs tend to be born mostly in the spring. For the same reason, as per social conventions among the animals, a lamb born in the wintertime is treated like a social pariah. They’re excluded from the flock and avoided at all costs. Unfortunately, George’s group is a Winter Lamb of their own, a young thing who finds himself perpetually alone. This prejudice among the sheep extends beyond their own meadow. Therefore, when they learn of Rebecca and her estrangement from her father, they assume she must be a Winter Lamb as well. This only reinforces their biases against them, compelling them to refute her innocence.

However, as it would turn out, there is another Winter Lamb in Denbrook: Sebastian. The reason he was with the carnival as a lamb was that he was so ostracized in his own flock that he eventually left to strike out on his own. Although it takes some time, his friendship allows Lily to see through the error of her ways, and his death all but cements it. Afterward, once she figures out the truth of the murder, she finds little help from her own flock to deliver the message to Tim. Nevertheless, the young Winter Lamb surprises her when he offers to use his size to climb into the prison cell in the police department and deliver Lily’s cryptic message. Thus, Lily learns the absurdity of Winter Lamb exclusion. In the end, she ends up welcoming the lamb into the flock and even finally bestows him with a name of his own: George.

What Happens to George and Caleb’s Sheep? Do They Die?

In Caleb’s farm, Lily and Mopple learn a horrifying truth: the fact that humans slaughter and use sheep as a food source. In the film, the farm animals have a unique ability to forget things at will, erasing them from their memories. Lily and the others use it often to forget many big and small inconveniences. However, they have also used it to erase the concept of death from their understanding. They believe that when a sheep’s life is over, they turn into a cloud and joins the sky. Among them, Mopple is the only one who cannot forget things. Consequently, he often has to live with the lonely reality of the truth. Still, even he couldn’t have imagined Caleb would be responsible for such horrors.

Caleb has a deal struck up with the local butcher, Ham. Unlike George, he doesn’t only use his flock for the renewable and cruelty-free wool. Instead, he slaughters them for their meat as well. This is why George had been so vehemently against the idea of mixing flocks with him or renewing their lease on the meadow. Once Peter is caught as the real killer and Rebecca is proven innocent, George’s original will goes into practice, leaving her with his land and sheep. As such, Caleb and Ham attempt to buy the flock from her to expand their business model. Nonetheless, Rebecca turns out to share a love for animals similar to her old man. Ultimately, she ends up buying the sheep from Caleb, mixing his flock with the one she has inherited from her father. Thus, all sheep survive without the slaughterhouse looming on the horizon.

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