Is The Signal (2024) a True Story? Is Paula Groth Based on a Real Astronaut?

Netflix ‘The Signal’ or ‘Das Signal’ is a German-language miniseries that takes its viewers through a journey enshrouded in mystery as each moment unravels a new truth for the lead characters, parents Paula and Sven, and daughter Charlie. The science fiction show follows Paula, an astronaut who mysteriously disappears after a successful mission. Hearing the news, Sven tries to hold back this information from Charlie but finds out that Paula has left behind pieces of a puzzle they must put together.

While searching for answers, the mystery expands, and so does the ensuing threat of the truth. The overburdening woe of Paula’s death gets to both of them, as they follow the trail of breadcrumbs to find out that she was part of a much bigger picture in the backdrop. Due to the show unraveling several secrets, there may be a few queries unanswered: could ‘The Signal’ be based on a true story? And is astronaut Paula Groth based on a real person?

The Signal and its Characters are Completely a Work of Fiction

‘The Signal’ is not based on a true story. It is a fictional tale from the creative minds of writer Nadine Gottmann and director Sebastian Hilger, who conceived the idea which was developed for the screen by the collaborative efforts of Florian David Fitz, Nadine Gottmann and Kim Zimmermann. Additionally, Paula Groth is not inspired by any real-life astronauts. However, the series could have been influenced by various science fiction, mystery, and drama features. The show masterfully intertwines the narrative within these three genres and provides its audience with a compelling fictional tale portraying both discoveries in space and their repercussions on Earth.

As for the show’s depiction of astronaut life aboard the ISS, one could speculate that the creative team was inspired by accounts of real-life astronauts who are living or have been on the International Space Station. A large portion of the visuals, from the ISS props to the set, seem to be cultivated from authentic illustrations of these environments. The equipment, the gadgets, and even the food Paula and her crewmates share look very similar to the likes we get to see in reality.

It doesn’t just extend to the backdrop, the astronauts’ interactions with the environment and with each other, could be comparable to the way it actually is aboard the space station. Paula and Hadi are new to the space station, and initially, they need to get acclimatized to their bearings. While adjusting to the weightless environment, the series quite adeptly shows their floating interactions with other crewmates. Portrayed brilliantly by the German actor Peri Baumeister, Paula gradually adjusts to the weightlessness and feels right at home.

The show also showcases the way astronauts sleep. Since there’s no gravity, astronauts essentially strap themselves to the walls of the vessel to not float away into the corridors of the station. After strapping themselves to the walls, they further have the protection of a compartment that encapsulates them in a confined space. These elements are displayed quite well in the show and serve as conservative parallels to reality. Although Paula and Haji are fictional characters, their activities and routines onboard the ISS are a reflection of how it really is aboard the ISS.

While the “spacey bits” take up a good portion of the show, a relatively larger amount of time is spent on the ground tackling the repercussions. Sven and Charlie are frantically looking for answers and digging deep to find them. They uncover a trail of breadcrumbs, which they follow to find out there’s much more at stake than initially believed. They struggle through this while also grieving the disappearance of their beloved Paula. Florian David Fitz and Yuna Bennett boast grand performances as Sven and Charlie and bring to life a father-daughter relationship rooted in both affection and sorrow.

While the two aren’t inspired by real people, their on-screen emotions and actions can easily be comparable to any family’s loss of a loved one to such bizarre circumstances. Sven, being the good father he is, eases the news of Paula’s disappearance onto Charlie, who initially didn’t know what was going on. As the show progresses, Charlie gets to see the whole picture but refuses to believe it. Nurturing the situation, Sven, who is also going through a lot, prioritizes Charlie’s emotions over his own. In time, they transform into a support system for themselves – each looking out for the other.

As the show culminates into a crescendo, it takes the wits of both father and daughter to unravel the interconnected web of mysteries. Powerful depictions of a grieving father-daughter duo and their brilliant mother, shine bright throughout this series, creating the threads that bind it all together. While all these characters are fictional, the show’s audience will appreciate how human and relatable they are. At its core, ‘The Signal’ is a fictional family love story beautifully crafted by the creative vision of the writer

