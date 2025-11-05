The Smashing Machine’s True Story, Explained

Directed by Benny Safdie, ‘The Smashing Machine’ chronicles the ups and downs in the life of MMA and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. The narrative sheds light on various stages in the life of the fighter, ranging from his battles in the ring to his romantic relationship with Dawn Staples. As Mark faces dangerous opponents, he also struggles with opioid addiction issues. The story looks at the world of UFC before it became a global sensation, and the world within it, marked by risky fights and deals.

It delves into ideas of survival and redemption through the complex viewpoints of the protagonist. As the relationship between Mark and Dawn experiences turbulence, he also fights against the expectations of the outside world and his own desire for success in the violent sport. The sports drama film explores the themes of obsession, success, loyalty, courage, and love, while also navigating the most crucial moments in the life of the protagonist. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Smashing Machine is Based on the Complex Life of Mark Kerr

‘The Smashing Machine,’ written by the aforementioned director, is a dramatized representation of the real life of UFC fighter Mark Kerr. The film mainly explores the period between 1997 and 2000 in the life of the fighter. Though there is a documentary titled ‘The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr’ directed by John Hyams, which introduced Kerr’s life to the director Benny Safdie, the film is an original work written for the screen. Born on December 21, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, to Tom and Mary Kerr, Mark Kerr dreamed of a career in the World Wrestling Federation. In 1983, he began wrestling at Bettendorf High School, training with future UFC champion Pat Miletich. In 1992, Kerr was the Division I champion at 190 pounds while attending Syracuse University.

His foray into the world of MMA came while he was training as an amateur wrestler. 1997 marked the beginning of his career in MMA at the World Vale Tudo Championship (WVC) against Paul Varelans. This ultimately led him towards the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), where he made his debut at UFC 14 in 1997. His victory at the event led to him being invited to compete in UFC 15 as well. After success in UFC 15, Mark Kerr chose to continue his career in Japan as a fighter in the Pride Fighting Championships due to the possibility of extra money and UFC’s limitations in terms of promotion. However, he struggled with an addiction to painkillers, even surviving an overdose in 1999. He eventually retired in 2009.

In an interview with IndieWire, Mark Kerr, while talking about the film, said, “It’s a story about the human condition, good, bad, and indifferent.” He added, “Dwayne, Emily, and Benny all embrace those complexities and wanted to bring them all out.” The former fighter opined that his conversations with Dwayne Johnson, who plays Mark Kerr in the film, and the director Benny Safdie assured him that his life would be faithfully represented on the screen. The director, Benny Safdie, while talking about his conversations with the former fighter, stated, “I said, ‘I’m gonna tell you my life story, because you’re trusting me with yours.’” The filmmaker didn’t intend to show a filtered version of the fighter’s life, but made sure that the portrayal would be truthful.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Kerr, while talking about the ending of the film, said, “The last scene was gut-wrenching, just the intensity of what was going on.” The final moments of the film created an emotional impact on the real-life fighter, which adds to the credibility of the narrative. While speaking about Dwayne Johnson, Kerr expressed, “Every single text or voice message that he’s ever left me, he’s left it with, ‘If you need anything, please call me.’ He’s a good person to have at your back.” Ultimately, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is a raw, unfiltered, honest, and moving piece of cinema that aims to portray the trials and tribulations in the life of a complex man.

The Narrative Portrays Difficult Moments in Mark Kerr’s Life

One of the most sensitive realities portrayed by ‘The Smashing Machine’ is Mark Kerr’s struggle with opioid addiction and his difficult relationship with his lover, Dawn Staples. Due to financial difficulties and the issue of UFC fights being banned in certain states during the late 90s, Mark Kerr was forced to pursue his talents elsewhere. This led him to Japan, where a good market for the sport existed. This is where the crux of the film unfolds, where painkillers caused chaos in Kerr’s life. The film represents this reality with sensitivity and empathy for the real-life fighter.

In an interview with Variety, Dwayne Johnson stated, “You had a guy in Mark Kerr — this beast of a human being. A walking contradiction: the most lethal on the planet, but also the sweetest, tender, and kind. From Benny’s perspective, he felt like the good thing about our movie is, if we do it right, he works his a** off for everything — and he loses. Not only does he lose… sorry to spoil it a bit — but he loses everything. And ODs twice. He’s lucky to be alive.” The actor’s sentiments clarify the film’s approach to the protagonist’s character.

The film doesn’t play it safe, but chooses to honestly represent the overdosing incidents, while also preserving Kerr’s humanity. In reality, Dawn Staples and Mark Kerr got married in 2000 and eventually became parents to a son. However, they separated in 2015. The emotional core of the narrative is its navigation of the emotionally difficult relationship between the two. Speaking about her role as Dawn Staples in the film, Emily Blunt, in an interview with Wonderland, said that she consulted with the real-life Dawn Staples about the character. The actress said, “Yeah. She’s incredible and I admire her a lot. She’s as fierce as she is fragile. She’s this myriad of things.”

Emily Blunt also stated that she gained the trust of the real-life Dawn Staples, who provided her with valuable insights into her life, particularly regarding the phases of volatility. The actress, talking about the relationship between Kerr and Staples, opined, “But they were both tormented by demons at that time, and they both struggled with addiction. They couldn’t live with each other, couldn’t live without each other, and were addicted to that chaos.” The film is an intense visual piece that delves into the heart of the relationship between the two. The reality of this complex romantic partnership forms the nucleus of the storyline. Thus, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is a film that deeply reflects the reality of a complex man, while also being cinematic in nature.

