The Spectacular Now: Are The Georgia Bar and Mell’s Place Real Bars?

The 2013 film ‘The Spectacular Now’ explores the bittersweet thrill of teenage years as it delves into the vacillating life of Sutter Keely, a high school senior with a steadfast resolution to live in the moment. However, after meeting Aimee Finicky—a girl who lives life on the sidelines—Sutter’s world changes irrevocably, compelling him to confront his own Peter Pan syndrome. As the protagonist begins to realize his shortcomings, the narrative also accentuates his more negative traits—particularly his irresponsible relationship with alcohol. The same remains intertwined with Sutter’s unresolved issues with his father, whom he unwittingly parallels through his rash life decisions. One of the ways in which this haunting parallel is reinforced emerges from Mell’s Place and The Georgia Bar—two dive bars that highlight a low point for both characters. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mell’s Place is a Real Georgian Bar

The filming for ‘The Spectacular Now’ took place almost entirely in Athens, Georgia. As such, one can spot several recognizable local landmarks of the region in the film with a keen enough eye. Mell’s Place, the bar where Sutter and Aimee have a drink with his father, Tommy, is one such place. The real establishment, situated in the Athens-neighboring Bogart town at 4648 Atlanta Highway, is a beer and wine store that is known for its beer and ale selections—a feature highlighted in the film as well. Furthermore, the place also caters to people with a preference for whiskey and wine, offering a diverse range of different beverage types.

Mell’s Place is still open in Georgia to this day and continues to be a vital part of the local community and culture. Even though its appearance in the film puts a spotlight on Tommy’s negligence, which manifests in many ways, including alcoholism, the establishment supports responsible drinking and is said even to share tips for the same. Outside of its beverage services, the place also has a karaoke set up alongside a dance floor and a pool table for the added enjoyment of its patrons. Thus, Mell’s Place—one of the oldest bars around Athens, Georgia—is still in business today, leaving its doors open as a checklist cross-off for any ‘The Spectacular Now’ fans.

The Georgia Bar: An Athens Local Dive

The Georgia Bar, featured towards the film’s end, is another real-life bar that becomes a part of Sutter’s on-screen story. The teenage boy finds himself stumbling into this establishment after confronting the reality of his own issues and breaking Aimee’s heart in a misguided effort to set her free. Therefore, as he gets drunk in the scarce bar with another older man for the company in the late hours of the night, he hits a distinct rock bottom. While The Georgia Bar’s appearance in the film is melancholic—in accordance with the story’s intentional themes—the actual place was much more merry in real life.

Unfortunately, in real life, The Georgia Bar, which was around since 1986, closed down in 2017. The local dive bar was known for its local brews, live music, and stand-up comedy scene. It offered a stage and an audience for many aspiring artists. Like Mell’s Place, this location’s addition to the film highlighted the departure of Sutter Keely’s story from Oklahoma, where the book that inspired the movie sets its narrative. Even though the film changed the setting to Athens—Director James Ponsoldt’s hometown—the inclusion of such a place intrinsic to the local culture reinforced themes of community in the buildup of the characters’ surroundings.

