The Sticky: Is Mike Byrne a Real Mobster? Is Remy Bouchard Based on a Real Security Guard?

‘The Sticky’ is an Amazon Prime crime-comedy show that chronicles the story of an unlikely but lucrative crime. Ruth Landry, Mike Bryne, and Remy Bouchard are all down on their luck in their unique ways. Mike is the overlooked member of a Boston-based crime family who is desperate for some cash. Remy—who still lives with his father in his 40s—works as the underappreciated sole security guard at the Quebec Maple Association warehouse. Meanwhile, Ruth’s life as a maple syrup farmer has been recently made hell by the head of the same association. Consequently, the solution to this trio’s problem resides in only one solution: a high-stakes heist with the QMA’s maple syrup reserve as their target.

One of the most surprising aspects of this show remains its true story origins, with the real-life Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist of 2011 and 2012 serving as the base inspiration. As such, the reality of Mike and Remy’s crime puts the genesis of these characters in an intriguing light.

Mike Byrne is Mostly a Fictional Character

Since ‘The Sticky’ charts a true-story-inspired narrative, multiple elements in the show end up sporting some connection to reality or another. For instance, the idea of a Quebec-based maple syrup monopoly and its shoddily guarded multi-million-dollar reserve is entirely factual and exists in reality. Likewise, a ragtag band of thieves really did pull off a heist that made millions in 2011 by targeting a warehouse in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford. However, the show diverges from reality when it comes to the identity of these thieves. In real life, more than a dozen people saw arrests for their alleged involvement in the ten-month-long theft against The Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP).

Furthermore, four people in total were convicted, including a reseller from Brunswick and a trucker who was essentially a getaway driver. In comparison, the show only equips three participants for the one-off hit against the on-screen Quebec Maple Association. Of these characters, Mike Byrne has the least resemblance to any real-life individual. Mike’s defining factor comes from his connections in the Mob through his involvement with Boston’s Devaney Family. As a result, more often than not, he ends up being the brawn of the operation. However, storylines—which revolve around murder and attempted assassination—distance his story from reality.

In real life, there are no records of any murder, assassination attempts, or mob involvement in the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist. Consequently, unlike the crime central to Mike’s narrative, his character holds little to no connections to reality. Ultimately, the mobster’s addition to the story adds an element of danger to the tale, introducing the bigger threat of actual organized crime into the story.

The Possible Real-Life Inspiration Behind Remy Bouchard

Mike’s character makes it evident that ”The Sticky” isn’t opposed to the occasional creative liberty, even if it leads to partial or complete fictionalization of certain narrative elements. Nonetheless, the show doesn’t strictly operate in either fact or fiction. Some—if not most—aspects of the show offer a blend between the two. This emerges seamlessly in Remy Bouchard’s character. In the show, Remy is the one and only security guard stationed at the facility which houses millions of dollars worth of maple syrup. The association’s head, Leonard, and his son, Leo, are both under the impression that the likelihood of anyone attempting to steal their product is low to none.

For the same reason, Remy is able to swipe a barrel every month without much effort. Eventually, as his ambition grows, he reaches out to Mike and Ruth to scale his theft. While no security guard has been known to have any involvement in the 2011 Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, another individual shares some characteristics with Remy. Of the four people convicted for the crime against the QMSP, one was Avik Caron, the spouse of the co-owner of the Saint-Louis-de-Blandford. As such, he would’ve had insider information that helped him steal from the facility.

Some reports suggest Caron and his collaborators, including accused mastermind Richard Vallières, organized a team to steal more than 9 thousand maple syrup barrels from the QMSP warehouse. Afterward, they filled the barrels up with water and returned them to the facility to avoid instant detection. As such, Caron retains an inherent parallel to Remy, who initially had near-identical plans for the on-screen heist. However, save for their pre-existing connection to the warehouse, Caron and Remy hold no other similarities. Ultimately, after Caron was convicted, he received a five-year prison sentence and a 1.2 million dollar fine. For the most part, the security guard’s characterization in the show is a work of fiction with some sprinkles of real-life references.

