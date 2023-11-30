The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Begins Production in Wilmington in March

The shooting of Amazon Prime Video’s romantic series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 is scheduled to commence in Wilmington, North Carolina, in March 2024. Series creator Jenny Han serves as the showrunner of the third round along with ‘High Fidelity’ fame Sarah Kucserka.

In the show’s second season, Belly faces crucial decisions amidst significant changes, focusing on her choice between the Fisher brothers, Conrad, and Jeremiah. The installment centers on their collaborative efforts, along with Taylor, Steven, Skye, and Cam, to save the Cousins Beach house from Aunt Julia’s sale. The sparks between Taylor and Steven, Skye’s confrontation with their mother, and Belly’s heart-wrenching break-up with Conrad form the culmination of the round.

In the season finale, Conrad discovers Belly and Jeremiah’s kiss, leading to tensions and confrontations during a stormy night at a motel. As Belly grapples with her choice, flashbacks reveal Susannah’s plea to support Conrad after her death, influencing the former’s present-day struggle. Meanwhile, Steven and Taylor navigate challenges in their relationship. The crucial night at the motel prompts Conrad’s confession of lingering feelings but Belly ultimately chooses Jeremiah for his emotional stability and clear communication. The season concludes with Belly and Conrad’s symbolic exchange of the infinity necklace, marking the definitive end of their romance.

Based on ‘We’ll Always Have Summer,’ the final book in Han’s eponymous source novel series, the third installment will delve into Belly’s emotional journey and her evolving relationships with the Fisher brothers, unfolding two years after the events of the second season.

The core cast of the show, which includes Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), and Gavin Casalengo (Jeremiah), is anticipated to return to the upcoming third season. The installment may also feature Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel Park), Summer Madison (Nicole), and Rain Spencer (Taylor Madison Jewel). Rachel Blanchard most likely will appear in the potential flashback sequences after the death of her character Susannah.

The series’ production is driven by a team of executive producers, who include Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton. Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee serve as executive producers for Wiip. The romantic drama is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip. True to a summer schedule, both seasons of the show premiered in the expected months – season 1 in June 2022 and the second installment in July of this year. Considering this pattern and the filming in Wilmington, which also hosted the shooting of the previous seasons, season 3 is expected to follow suit and premiere in the summer of 2024.

Read More: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained