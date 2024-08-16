The Union: Are Grand Hotel Castelletto and London Grand Real Hotels?

In the action comedy film, ‘The Union,’ construction worker turned spy Mike McKenna finds himself in a globe-spanning espionage quest after being recruited into a covert spy agency known as The Union. The narrative revolves around various exotic locations, not least of which is a slew of hotels in and around major European cities. The film’s opening sequence occurs at the Grand Hotel Castelletto in Trieste, Italy, where the plot is sparked to life during an extraction event. Later, a brief stay at the London Grand Hotel adds to the glamour of Mike’s newfound life in a covert agency. Since majestic hotels are a mainstay in the spy thriller genre, it goes without saying that the two hotels in ‘The Union’ double down on an exciting and alluring attraction! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Real Life Counterpart to the Grand Hotel Castelletto

‘The Union’ kicks its story into gear in the confines of the Grand Hotel Castelletto when a team of operatives is tasked to extract a CIA agent and retrieve a specific hard drive. The Hotel is a fictional creation by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim, who co-wrote the screenplay from a story by the latter. In the film, agent Nick Faraday and his team are hunted down by an unforeseen element as they try to complete their extraction mission as successfully as possible. Unfortunately, the Hotel is where it all goes haywire, and they have to flee when their pick-up van is blown up. Subsequently, the members are pursued by heavy gunfire until they reach a canal.

While the Hotel is fictional, other establishments with similar names are found across Italy, such as the Hotel Castelletto in Milan. However, the Hotel depicted in ‘The Union’ has a much more imposing and magnificent structure, akin to a marble palace. The actual filming for the Grand Hotel Castelletto took place at the Savoia Excelsior Palace in Trieste, specifically at Riva del Mandracchio, 4. It is a luxury 4-star hotel near the sea with stunning views of the clear blue waters. Due to its premium status, it is often graced by the presence of influential members of society, granting it a sense of regality, which even comes across in the handful of shots in ‘The Union.’

The establishment was designed by Austrian architect Ladislaus Fiedler and opened for service in 1912. It is a hallmark of great classical architecture owing to its development during the Austro-Hungarian imperial era. In the film, its presence is aptly felt despite being assaulted by a group of thugs looking to disrupt a highly delicate extraction situation. Therefore, while the Grand Hotel Castelletto may be fictional, its primary genesis can be found in the impressive structure of the Savoia Excelsior Palace. However, Castelletto is a make-believe location with no connection to reality other than through its filming roots.

The Genesis of London Grand

Another sparkling setting in ‘The Union’ comes to the fore when Mike stays at the London Grand Hotel with his ex-girlfriend/spy, Roxanne Hall. Right after the BT Tower is blown up, the protagonist and his companion find a place to stay by availing of the services of the London Grand. The establishment also hosts an intimate conversation between the pair, addressing the complexities of their past relationship and how close they were once upon a time. As spies, it is no surprise that Mike and Roxanne should have access to the best places worldwide. However, Roxanne actually gets them a spot by pickpocketing an unwitting staff member. It is not the cleanest way to get things done, but they manage to do so.

Although the London Grand is fictional, the scenes featuring the Hotel were filmed at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London. The 5-star establishment is located in the middle of King’s Cross on Euston Road. It is a top-shelf luxury spot that has been around since 1873. Attractions like the Royal Opera House, the British Museum, and Covent Garden are just an arm’s length away from the Hotel’s entrance. It makes a significant impression in ‘The Union’ owing to its breathtaking interiors and design. Considering the fact that Mike is embracing his new spy life, it makes sense that he gets to taste its fine rewards by staying at a grand place like the one depicted in the film. However, despite its genesis being tied to the real-life St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the London Grand is a fictional spot.

