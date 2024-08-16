Does Halle Berry Ride Motorcycles in Real Life?

Netflix’s ‘The Union’ stars Halle Berry as veteran spy Roxanne Hall, who reemerges in the life of her high school boyfriend, Mike McKenna, to recruit him as a secret agent. The two embark on an espionage quest brimming with action and high-speed car chases, showcasing her character’s skills. Roxanne and Mike have a master and rookie dynamic, with the former helping the latter learn the ropes of being a Union spy while trying to save the world. One of the scenes depicting Roxanne’s ability comes when she takes Mike for a ride on her motorcycle after their reunion at Wilson’s Bar, raising some curious eyebrows regarding Berry’s riding abilities and whether the scene is authentic.

Halle Berry is No Stranger to Motorcycles

Just as Roxanne Hall is a virtuoso in her life as a superspy, such is the case for Halle Berry, who has an affinity for motorcycles that long precedes her work on ‘The Union.’ In the narrative, she takes an inexperienced Mike on a night ride to a nearby park, where she sedates him. The scene is meant to portray the comedy and spark between the two characters, but it also illustrates Berry’s real-life riding abilities as she is no stranger to the world of motorcycles. Berry performed the scenes herself with Mark Wahlberg, who plays Mike, holding on to her for dear life as his anxiety ramps up with Roxanne speeding down the roads. The actress has been witnessed on several occasions enjoying a joyride outside the confines of a movie set.

In April 2020, Berry was seen enjoying a ride on her Duke motorcycle in Malibu, California. The same year, she was also observed by Beverly Hills, California residents on her Harley Davidson motorcycle, dressed in complete biker attire. It spoke to her comfort and experience on the back of a motorbike as she has the signs of someone who has been delving into riding for a long time. She even had sunglasses and, more importantly, a helmet thrown on, displaying the value she put on safety. While she was still in a relationship with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, the actress was often observed riding with him, once again decked out in biker gear to match the mood of their joyrides.

Even outside her riding abilities, the actress has an impressive repertoire of action skills. She picked up several martial arts during the training process for her other films. In a joint interview with Mark Wahlberg for Netflix, she said, “Well, I’ve learned Jiu-Jitsu, some Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Taekwondo, and I learned how to shoot. I learned Capoeira for Catwoman.” Naturally, it stands to reason that Berry is a consummate professional who takes her job seriously and dives into whatever is needed for her character to feel authentic. Motorcycling was another part of that, albeit one that she was already practiced in. While it may have a brief appearance in ‘The Union,’ Berry was already a seasoned pro who was not fazed by the challenge of riding during production.

Halle Berry’s longstanding history with motorcycles can be traced back to the 2004 action thriller film, ‘Catwoman,’ based on the eponymous DC Comics character. She rode a Ducati motorcycle in the superhero film, proving that her bond with life on the back of a motorbike saddle is not a new fascination. Amidst the catalog of action films in her past and her motorcycling hobby, her portrayal of Roxanne feels entirely at home as she exudes the necessary skillset and confidence to play the expert spy. In ‘The Union,’ Berry engages in night-time riding with a level of thrill and anxiety involved, but her scene partner, Mark Wahlberg, gets to enjoy riding with her.

