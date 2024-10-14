The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Episode 3 Recap: The Invisible

The third episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol,’ the sophomore season of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,’ revolves around Daryl Dixon and Isabelle’s efforts to save Laurent from Losang and Jacinta. Fallou Boukar leads them to the fortress of the Union of Hope to rescue the young boy from the people who fake his kidnapping. Meanwhile, Carol gets acquainted with Madame Genet. The episode, titled ‘L’Invisible,’ which translates to “The Invisible,” reveals the dictator’s former life as a janitor at Louvre Museum. She also learns about the intentions of the American woman, who lies about her relationship with Daryl! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sylvie Dies Trying to Save Laurent From Losang and Jacinta

After encountering Laurent in his makeshift prison within the Nest, Sylvie gets locked up by Losang and Jacinta. Still, she manages to escape from the clutches of the two religious leaders to save the young boy. She puts her life on the line and battles the organization’s soldiers, only to reach a dead end. She falls from a structure, hits her head on a stone pavement, and dies tragically. The heads of the Christian community realize that they cannot postpone the “Ceremony” no longer, especially since they have no guarantee that their people could kill Daryl Dixon and eliminate the most severe threat they face.

Before the Ceremony, also described as the “Test,” starts, Losang drugs Laurent using a particular herbal drink. After consuming the concoction, the young boy appears barely conscious. He is led to an open platform for the occasion so that the followers of the Union of Hope can witness his powers. Losang and Jacinta want to establish how special Laurent is by exposing himself to a walker, who is the turned Sylvie in this case. The religious leaders believe that the boy can overcome the undead’s threat if he is really the messiah who can lead the rest of humanity to a brighter future.

Madame Genet Promises to Lead Carol to Daryl Dixon

After arriving at Madame Genet’s castle as a new recruit, Carol starts looking for any information about Daryl. She is joined by Remy, who is looking for his loved one, Julien. The two friends come across a tunnel where a doctor conducts medical experiments. He injects a mysterious liquid into a group of people and turns them into walkers who are severely out of control. The experiments are conducted for Genet to turn powerless civilians into immensely strong walkers who pose an unignorable threat to her enemies. Carol’s hunt for information leads her to Stéphane Codron, who is barely alive after the torture he has endured at the hands of Genet.

Codron tells Carol that Daryl is in a fortress in Mont-Saint-Michel. She then informs Remy of the good news and tries to escape from the castle on horseback. However, by then, he has revealed her plans to Genet in return for Julien. The dictator “buys” the information from Remy and offers him his loved one and their freedom. Genet asks Carol about herself and her intentions. Realizing that Daryl is the dictator’s enemy, she replies that she arrived in France two days ago to kill the American. The leader of the authoritarian regime believes her lie and promises to take her to Mont-Saint-Michel and let her kill their common enemy.

After arriving at Mont-Saint-Michel, Genet sets out to inject defenseless people with the mysterious liquid to turn them into weaponized walkers. Carol tries to stop the process but fails to put an end to the practice. She realizes that she doesn’t have the power to stand against Genet yet and eagerly awaits her reunion with Daryl, her best friend.

Daryl Dixon and Isabelle Prioritize Laurent Over Their Safety

When the turned Sylvie is about to bite Laurent, Daryl and Isabelle arrive at the Nest under the guidance of Fallou. They kill the walker and rescue the young boy from the hands of the Union of Hope’s soldiers. The American wanderer asks Isabelle and Fallou to take the child to the cave where he used to train the latter. After letting them run away, he starts fighting the soldiers but soon gets outnumbered by them. While escaping, Isabelle separates from Fallou and Laurent, who reach the cave. Losang and Jacinta then lock up Daryl and Isabelle within the Nest to learn the young boy’s current location.

Isabelle asks Daryl to narrate a story to distract herself from the perilous situation she is dealing with. He places himself at the center of a narrative and shares it until Losang appears. He deems the American “beyond hope” and takes the French nun away. Daryl gets provoked seeing him take away the woman he loves, fearing that the religious leader will hurt her. Since Losang needs to find out where Laurent is, he may not harm the couple immediately. Furthermore, he may not get the time to leave them to rot, considering that Madame Genet is outside the Nest, preparing for an ambush with a battalion of soldiers, several walkers, and Carol.

While Genet focuses on finding Laurent, Carol is expected to save Daryl and Isabelle from the makeshift prison inside the Nest. Together, they will most likely battle the forces of the dictator and the religious group to find Laurent and escape with him. The second half of the season may revolve around these soldiers’ attempts to hunt down Daryl, Carol, Isabelle, Laurent, and most possibly Fallou.

