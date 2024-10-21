The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Episode 4 Recap: The Inevitable Reunion

The fourth episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol,’ titled ‘Le Paradis Pour Toi,’ which translates to “Paradise for You,” follows the aftermath of Madame Genet’s arrival at the Nest to abduct Laurent. Carol Peletier finds a way to escape from the dictator and try to reunite with her best friend, Daryl Dixon. Isabelle makes a bold decision when Losang clarifies that he is ready to go to any lengths to hunt down the future messiah. The kindness of strangers once again helps Daryl and Carol, especially when they face death together after a long while! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Isabelle Sacrifices Herself to Save Laurent

‘Le Paradis Pour Toi’ begins with Losang questioning Isabelle to find Laurent’s current location. The nun clarifies that she has no intention to reveal the same, irrespective of the threat she faces. The Union of Hope leader does not have much time to make her speak, as Madame Genet forms an army of walkers by injecting the mysterious chemical she developed into dead bodies. The dictator brings Stéphane Codron, tied to a vehicle, as the bait for the dead. Carol unexpectedly takes advantage of the situation by driving away the jeep. She frees Codron and starts looking for Daryl Dixon.

Isabelle retaliates against Losang by slashing his cheek. The religious leader gets tired of the nun’s resilience and stabs her with a knife. He then runs away to ensure his safety from Genet. Carol comes across Isabelle and helps her treat the wound. She puts pressure on the French woman’s injury and continues looking for Daryl, who escapes from captivity when one of the Union of Hope soldiers arrives at the prison to save himself from walkers. The American wanderer kills the dead one by one, only to meet Carol at the end of the tunnel. Together, they rush to Isabelle, who says her last words to the two best friends. She asks them to forget her and find Laurent before their enemies.

Daryl is obsessed with finding Laurent, which visibly unsettles Carol. When she says she has arranged an aircraft to escape to their “home,” he tells her that he cannot leave without the boy. When she understands Laurent is important to her best friend, she promises to join him and look for the kid. Their search leads them to the house of Didi and Theo. Meanwhile, Genet conquers the Nest and imprisons Losang and Jacinta.

Daryl and Carol Break Bread With Didi and Theo

Daryl and Carol embark on a journey to find Laurent. He asks her who arrived in the Commonwealth, and she replies that it is a sense of nothingness rather than a particular person. After arriving at Didi and Theo’s house, they learn that Laurent and Fallou have been at the place and departed before they could reach there. The two best friends decide to spend the night there and share a meal with the two strangers. Didi and Theo mistake Carol for Isabelle, and the former talks about how the boy they are looking for has talked about Daryl’s love for the nun.

The love story of Daryl surprises Carol. She seemingly feels distant from him, especially after everything that has happened in his life and everyone he has shared his life with after arriving in France. Daryl then tells her how he unexpectedly formed a bond with Isabelle and nurtured a bond with her and Laurent. He also clarifies that he intends to take the boy to the Commonwealth, and Carol is only happy about it. She gives him a toy Judith, Rick Grimes’ adoptive daughter, made. The two repair a car Theo has stored to continue their journey. Meanwhile, a few of Genet’s soldiers arrive at the place. The old man and his companion give them supplies.

The next day, Daryl and Carol set out to restart their search for Laurent. Didi and Theo invite them for breakfast before they leave. She makes eggs with truffles and shocks Carol, who describes the food as the best egg dish she ever had. Meanwhile, Genet arrives at the place with her soldiers. Theo confesses to betraying the Americans’ trust in him because he doesn’t want to be on the losing side. He offers Daryl and Carol to the dictator for a better, unthreatening future with Didi. However, his companion doesn’t want to cheat the two people who believed in them.

Madame Genet Reaps What She Sows

Didi hides Daryl and Carol in her house before Madame Genet enters the property. She then lies to the dictator, saying that the two guests left the house hours ago. The militant leader tastes the eggs the old woman made and finds the same warm, which indicates that the breakfast was not served hours ago. While Genet threatens them, Daryl and Carol emerge from hiding and wage a small war against the soldiers. The armed conflict ends with the dictator holding the American man at gunpoint, only for Carol to intervene. She saves her best friend by injecting the mysterious chemical Genet developed into the latter, killing her.

Daryl and Carol soon learn that Didi has died amid the shootout. They join Theo to bury her and continue their journey as planned. Meanwhile, the news of Genet’s death reaches the Nest. Losang and Jacinta are freed from captivity. He assumes the leadership of the dictator’s army and proclaims that he forgives them. The head of the Union of Hope then adds that the objective ahead of them is finding Laurent. He sees the boy’s escape as a sign of his unparalleled strength and specialty. He is still hopeful about having the kid as their messiah. Therefore, the stage is set for the pursuit of Laurent, with Daryl and Losang competing against each other to reach the boy first.

