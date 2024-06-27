17 Best Food Movies on Netflix (June 2024)

In the realm of cinema, food is more than sustenance; it’s an art, a passion, and a universal language that binds us all. Netflix serves up an array of films that tantalize the taste buds and nourish the soul. Imagine sinking into your couch with the perfect culinary companion — films that whisk you away to bustling kitchens, vibrant markets, and elegant dining rooms. From inspiring tales of chefs pursuing their dreams to mouthwatering journeys through exotic cuisines, these movies offer a feast for the senses. Embark on a delectable adventure and dive into the best food-related films Netflix has to offer, where every scene is seasoned to perfection.

17. Waffles + Mochi: Holiday Feast (2021)

‘Waffles + Mochi: Holiday Feast’ is a delightful food adventure directed by Jeremy Konner. Featuring the voices of Michelle Zamora and Piotr Michael, this festive special sees the beloved puppet duo, Waffles and Mochi, trotting on a culinary quest to celebrate the holidays. The narrative explores global traditions and recipes, teaching kids the joy of cooking and cultural diversity through food. With vibrant animation and heartfelt storytelling, it highlights the magic of shared meals, making it a cute watch for people hungry to explore the world’s festive flavors from the comfort of their homes. You can watch this special here.

16. Unfrosted (2024)

In ‘Unfrosted,’ Jerry Seinfeld steps into the director’s chair, delivering a comedic take on the food industry and culinary history. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, and Hugh Grant, this Netflix film plunges into the fierce breakfast cereal battles of 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Inspired by the real story behind Pop-Tarts, it captures the rivalry between Kellogg’s and Post with a whimsical twist. It is a satirical story that transforms corporate competition into a laugh-out-loud experience through ambition, deception, and the irresistible charm of sugary treats. You can watch ‘Unfrosted’ here.

15. Fantastic Fungi (2019)

‘Fantastic Fungi’ is a visually stunning documentary directed by Louie Schwartzberg that taps into the magical world of mushrooms and their profound impact on our ecosystem. Narrated by Brie Larson, the film explores the intricate mycelium network beneath our feet and its critical role in nature’s lifecycle. By examining mushrooms as food, medicine, and environmental saviors, ‘Fantastic Fungi’ provides a rich, food-based narrative that enlightens viewers on the extraordinary potential of fungi. The documentary beautifully illustrates how mushrooms are not only a culinary delight but also pivotal in fostering sustainability and healing the planet, making it an essential watch for food enthusiasts and environmentalists alike. You can watch ‘Fantastic Fungi’ here.

14. André and His Olive Tree (2020)

In ‘André and His Olive Tree,’ director Josiah Ng offers a profoundly personal exploration of Chef André Chiang’s farewell to his renowned Restaurant André in Singapore. The documentary captures Chiang’s approach to gastronomy and his profound respect for ingredients, with the olive tree symbolizing his culinary roots and philosophy. As the film chronicles his journey to perfection, it reveals how food becomes an art form, reflecting personal identity and cultural heritage. ‘André and His Olive Tree’ beautifully portrays the emotional and artistic depths of a master chef. You can watch the documentary here.

13. What the Health (2017)

Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn’s ‘What the Health’ is a provocative documentary that explores the links between diet and health, making a strong case for plant-based eating. Featuring appearances by medical professionals like Dr. Michael Greger and Dr. Neal Barnard, the film investigates how major health organizations and the food industry may be contributing to rising chronic disease rates. Through eye-opening interviews and shocking revelations, ‘What the Health’ challenges viewers to reconsider their dietary choices, highlighting the impact of food on our well-being and the environment. You can watch ‘What the Health’ here.

12. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023)

‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery,’ directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, unfolds as a satirical comedy-drama centered around Inspector Mahima Basoor (Sanya Malhotra) investigating the bizarre case of two missing jackfruits from an MLA’s garden in Moba. Despite the absurdity, Mahima faces caste discrimination within her team while pursuing the case. As pressure mounts to solve the fruit theft, she discovers a more grave issue when she uncovers the neglect of a missing girl, Amiya. It cleverly blends comedy with social commentary, highlighting Mahima’s journey to uncover the truth amidst bureaucratic challenges and personal integrity, ultimately leading to a resolution involving human trafficking and justice. You can watch the film here.

11. Uncorked (2020)

‘Uncorked,’ directed by Prentice Penny, serves a fresh take on the food narrative through the world of wine. The film revolves around Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), torn between pursuing his dream of becoming a master sommelier and taking over his family’s barbecue business in Memphis, led by his father (Courtney B. Vance). Set against the backdrop of wine tastings and culinary aspirations, ‘Uncorked’ explores themes of tradition, ambition, and identity, weaving a rich tapestry of flavors where each sip and every dish symbolizes more than just taste—it’s a journey of personal discovery and family legacy. You can watch the film here.

10. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023)

In Stephanie Soechtig’s eye-opening documentary ‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food,’ the spotlight shines on the grim reality of foodborne pathogens in the United States. Featuring insights from experts such as Ben Chapman and Marion Nestle, the film delivers a fact fable that underscores the urgent need for action. It meticulously examines the devastating consequences of contaminated food, urging policymakers and authorities to confront this silent but deadly threat. ‘Poisoned’ serves as a powerful wake-up call, advocating for stringent regulations and proactive measures to protect public health and prevent the tragic loss of thousands of lives each year. You can watch the documentary here.

9. Eat Pray Love (2010)

‘Eat Pray Love‘ stands out as a captivating culinary tale that intertwines food with self-discovery and cultural exploration. The film, directed by Ryan Murphy, follows Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) on her quest for meaning and fulfillment through Italy, India, and Bali. It beautifully depicts the transformative power of food, from indulging in the sensual pleasures of Italian cuisine to finding spiritual nourishment in India. Based on Gilbert’s memoir, the story connects with audiences through its rich portrayal of how food becomes a conduit for healing, connection, and personal growth across diverse landscapes and cultures. You can watch the film here.

8. Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

‘Aruna & Her Palate’ is an Indonesian film that deliciously concocts the joy of food with the topping of self-discovery and friendship. Directed by Edwin, the film follows Aruna (Dian Sastrowardoyo), an epidemiologist with an insatiable love for culinary adventures. Tasked with investigating a bird flu outbreak, Aruna embarks on a journey across Indonesia, accompanied by her friends: culinary critic Bono (Nicholas Saputra), chef Nadezhda (Hannah Al Rashid), and her crush Farish (Oka Antara). As they indulge in local delicacies, Aruna tries to untangle her personal and professional dilemmas. You can watch ‘Aruna & Her Palate’ here.

7. Love & Gelato (2022)

‘Love & Gelato‘ is a celebration of all things Italian through a heartwarming coming-of-age tale centered around food and self-discovery. Directed by Brandon Camp, this film adapts Jenna Evans Welch’s popular novel to the screen. It follows Lina (Susanna Skaggs) as she honors her mother’s dying wish by spending the summer in Rome. Amidst the scenic backdrop of Italy, Lina discovers love, friendship, and the joys of Italian cuisine, particularly gelato. The cast, including Anjelika Washington and Owen McDonnell, materializes a story where culinary crafts and personal growth intertwine, making ‘Love & Gelato’ as delicious as a bowl of pasta and a scoop of gelato. You can watch it here.

6. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Behind the façade of romance and comedy, ‘Always Be My Maybe’ has a secret lining of culinary passion. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the film stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who reconnect after 15 years. Now a celebrity chef, Sasha returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, reigniting old sparks and culinary adventures. Their journey is peppered with humor and heartfelt moments, featuring a memorable cameo by Keanu Reeves. The film’s unique focus on food as a backdrop to rekindling love and exploring identity makes ‘Always Be My Maybe’ a delectable treat. You can watch the film here.

5. Flavors of Youth (2018)

‘Flavors of Youth’ cements itself with its mature and wholesome anthology of stories that celebrate the deep connections between food, memory, and personal growth. Directed by Xiaoxing Yi, Yoshitaka Takeuchi, and Haoling Li, this animated film weaves together three tales set in China, each exploring the decisive role of food in shaping experiences and emotions. The cast includes the voices of Taito Ban, Mariya Ise, and Takeo Otsuka. From a young man’s nostalgic longing for his grandmother’s rice noodles to a fashion model’s rediscovery of joy through her favorite childhood dishes, ‘Flavors of Youth’ beautifully illustrates how culinary traditions anchor us to our past and inspire our future. You can watch the film here.

4. A Tale of Two Kitchens (2019)

‘A Tale of Two Kitchens,’ directed by Trisha Ziff, is a short documentary that dives into the cross-cultural culinary journey of renowned chef Gabriela Cámara. The film follows Cámara as she extends her celebrated Mexico City restaurant to San Francisco, creating Cala with a menu and ethos mirroring her original eatery. This documentary shines a light on how Cámara’s innovative vision transcends borders, fostering an inclusive and familial atmosphere where diverse staff members bridge language gaps and cultural differences. Through this lens, ‘A Tale of Two Kitchens’ beautifully showcases the unifying power of food and community. You can watch the documentary here.

3. Hunger (2023)

‘Hunger,’ a gripping Thai drama directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, tells the compelling story of Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying). Aoy, a talented street food cook, is thrust into the high-stakes world of fine dining under the mentorship of the notorious Chef Paul (Nopachai Jayanama). As Aoy takes on this challenging new environment, the film looks into the intense dynamics of ambition, passion, and the pursuit of culinary excellence, making ‘Hunger’ an unforgettable exploration of the gastronomic world. You can watch the film here.

2. Burnt (2015)

What happens when a fallen chef seeks redemption in the high-stakes world of gourmet cuisine? ‘Burnt,’ directed by John Wells, delves into this intense journey with captivating finesse. Bradley Cooper stars as Adam Jones, a once-renowned chef who, after a tumultuous downfall, aims to rebuild his career and earn a coveted three-star Michelin rating. With a stellar cast including Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, and Alicia Vikander, ‘Burnt’ masterfully blends drama, passion, and the artistry of cooking. The film not only showcases the pressures of the culinary world but also celebrates the redemptive power of food and the relentless pursuit of perfection. You can watch ‘Burnt’ here.

1. The Trader (2018)

‘The Trader’ is a compelling short film directed by Tamta Gabrichidze that offers a unique glimpse into rural life in Georgia, where food serves as the primary currency. This 23-minute story follows Gela, a traveling trader, as he exchanges second-hand goods and essentials for potatoes, the lifeblood of these remote communities. Through Gela’s interactions and the poignant scenes of barter, the film highlights the stark economic realities and the vital role of food in this barter system. ‘The Trader’ endearingly portrays how, in these regions, the value of food transcends mere sustenance, becoming the core of the local economy and survival. You can watch the film here.

