10 Comedy Movies Like Unfrosted You Must See

‘Unfrosted’ marks Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut, a comedic venture featuring an ensemble cast including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, and Hugh Grant. Loosely inspired by the true story behind the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, the film looks into the cutthroat world of cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post as they vie for dominance in the breakfast market of 1963 Battle Creek, Michigan, with a whimsical lens.

Filled with ambition, betrayal, and the sweet allure of sugar, the movie offers a satirical take on corporate rivalry, sprinkled with the charm and wit reminiscent of Seinfeld’s iconic humor. A treat for both comedy enthusiasts (and fans of ‘Mad-Men’), ‘Unfrosted’ provides a goofy and entertaining ride through the absurdities of breakfast wars. If you’ve savored the flavors of ‘Unfrosted’ and crave more cinematic delights, here are 10 more movies like it that will satisfy your cinematic appetite for lunch or dinner.

10. The Underdoggs (2024)

In the sports comedy movie ‘The UnderDoggs,’ directed by Charles Stone III, a star-studded cast that includes Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, and George Lopez takes center stage. The plot revolves around Jaycen Jennings, a former NFL player facing a crossroads in his life. Faced with the prospect of imprisonment, Jaycen grudgingly agrees to coach a youth football team as a last-ditch effort to redeem himself and resurrect his faltering career. Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, ‘The UnderDoggs‘ serves up a hilarious blend of sports, redemption, and unexpected triumphs. ‘Unfrosted’ and ‘The UnderDoggs’ share a spirited comedic tone, weaving together elements of unlikely redemption and the pursuit of success against all odds. Both films offer audiences a delightful escape into the world of humor and perseverance, making them ideal companions for a laughter-filled movie marathon.

9. Bank of Dave (2023)

In the heartwarming biographical comedy-drama, ‘Bank of Dave,’ directed by Chris Foggin, a stellar ensemble cast, including Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, Rory Kinnear, and Hugh Bonneville, brings to life the inspiring true story of Dave Fishwick. Set in Burnley, the film follows Fishwick’s journey as a self-made millionaire determined to establish a community bank to support local businesses. However, Fishwick’s noble endeavor faces formidable challenges as he contends with the entrenched interests of London’s elite financial institutions and vies for the first banking license in over a century. ‘Bank of Dave’ and ‘Unfrosted’ may seem worlds apart, but both offer captivating narratives of individuals striving against adversity to make a positive impact, making them great viewing choices for those seeking uplifting stories of resilience and determination.

8. Dodgeball (2004)

In ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,’ directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, a motley crew of characters led by Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) ventures into the world of competitive dodgeball to save their beloved gym from foreclosure. With eccentric personalities and outrageous tactics, they take on the menacing Globo Gym led by the pompous White Goodman (Ben Stiller). Amidst the chaos of flying dodgeballs, the film injects uproarious comedy and unexpected moments of triumph. Just like the spirited quest in ‘Unfrosted,’ ‘Dodgeball’ showcases the power of determination and camaraderie, making it a delightful watch for fans of comedic rivalry tales.

7. The Campaign (2012)

Directed by Jay Roach, ‘The Campaign’ pits two unlikely candidates, Cam Brady (Will Ferrell) and Marty Huggins (Zach Galifianakis), against each other in a ludicrous battle for a congressional seat in North Carolina. As their rivalry intensifies, the film unfolds with a mix of satire and slapstick humor, bringing out the absurdities of modern politics sardonically. Just as ‘Unfrosted’ delivers a comedic take on corporate competition, ‘The Campaign’ offers uproarious laughs while cleverly satirizing the cutthroat world of electoral politics.

6. A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Set in the Wild West town of Old Stump, ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West,’ directed by Seth MacFarlane, follows the misadventures of sheep farmer Albert Stark (MacFarlane himself). When Albert loses his girlfriend to the charming Foy (Neil Patrick Harris), he finds himself entangled in a series of bizarre and deadly encounters. The film blends crude humor with clever wit, offering a comedic exploration of life on the American frontier. Similar to the rivalry between breakfast pastry giants in ‘Unfrosted,’ ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ delivers laughs while parodying the perils of the Old West.

5. Daddy Day Care (2003)

In both ‘Daddy Day Care’ and ‘Unfrosted,’ protagonists face unexpected challenges in uncharted territory. Directed by Steve Carr, ‘Daddy Day Care’ follows Eddie Murphy’s character Charlie as he and his friend try their best to stay afloat in the world of daycare after losing their jobs. Similarly, ‘Unfrosted’ sees characters tackling the task of launching a new breakfast pastry amidst fierce competition. Both films explore themes of resilience, adaptation, and community support in overcoming obstacles. With a comedic touch, ‘Daddy Day Care’ offers an entertaining portrayal of parenting struggles while also mirroring the quest for an edge over your competition as depicted in ‘Unfrosted.’

4. Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

In ‘Barbershop 2: Back in Business,’ directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, the familiar faces of Calvin and his crew return to navigate the challenges of running a barbershop in their neighborhood. As they strive to maintain their business amidst changes and competition, the film resonates with the whimsical yet entrepreneurial spirit depicted in ‘Unfrosted.’ Both narratives highlight the importance of community, camaraderie, and determination in the face of adversity, all served with comedic brilliance. With its ensemble cast, including Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, and Queen Latifah, ‘Barbershop 2’ offers a humorous yet poignant exploration of urban life and small business struggles, akin to the entrepreneurial journey in ‘Unfrosted.’

3. Used Cars (1980)

Both ‘Used Cars’ and ‘Unfrosted’ share a theme of fierce competition and the lengths people will go to in order to succeed in their respective industries. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, ‘Used Cars’ follows the high-stakes world of a car dealership where rivalries run deep, and deception is the norm. Similarly, ‘Unfrosted’ portrays the cutthroat competition between two cereal companies vying for market dominance. With a talented cast including Kurt Russell, Jack Warden, and Gerrit Graham, ‘Used Cars’ delivers a blend of comedy and satire, mirroring the spirited rivalry depicted in ‘Unfrosted.’ Both films offer a humorous yet insightful commentary on the pursuit of success in competitive markets, be it cars or cereals.

2. Good Burger (1997)

‘Good Burger‘ and ‘Unfrosted’ intersect through their comedic portrayal of rivalries in the business/food industry world. Directed by Brian Robbins, ‘Good Burger’ serves up a hilarious take on the fast-food industry, where two burger joints, Good Burger and Mondo Burger, engage in a fierce competition for customers. With its quirky characters and slapstick humor, the film captures the absurdity of corporate rivalry, just as ‘Unfrosted’ explores the battle between cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post. Starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, ‘Good Burger‘ delivers laughs while shedding light on the cutthroat nature of business competition, echoing the themes of satirical twist found in ‘Unfrosted.’

1. Dumb Money (2023)

‘Dumb Money‘ spins an exhilarating yarn that parallels the whimsical chaos of ‘Unfrosted.’ Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film plunges headfirst into the wild saga of the GameStop short squeeze, drawing striking similarities to the breakfast pastry rivalry in ‘Unfrosted.’ Led by Paul Dano and Pete Davidson, the ensemble cast delivers a rollercoaster ride of emotions as everyday individuals take on Wall Street titans. As Keith Gill is immersed in the stock market frenzy, social media amplifies the fervor, mirroring the fervent buzz surrounding Kellogg’s and Post. With twists and turns at every corner, ‘Dumb Money‘ aligns with the electrifying spirit of rebellion and unexpected triumph, resonating with the zany charm of ‘Unfrosted.’

