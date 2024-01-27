The Windsors Season 4 Starts Filming in the UK in March

The fourth season of Channel 4’s satirical comedy series ‘The Windsors’ is set to start filming in the United Kingdom in March. Co-creator Bert Tyler-Moore, who is also the sole writer of the installment after the death of the co-creator and writer George Jeffrie due to a heart attack in 2020, returns with director Amanda Blue.

The third season of the show ends with quite a few key developments. In the finale, Donald Trump invites Prince Charles and Camilla to abandon the crown of England and become the King and Queen of America, only for William to suspect that there is a sinister agenda behind the generous offer. Harry presents Pippa with the potential job of his children’s nanny as Meghan is compelled to make a speech at the UN in Mandarin. Meanwhile, Beatrice is disappointed that certain recent revelations will prevent her father from walking her down the aisle, even though her mother seems more than happy to step in for him.

The fourth installment will see Charles prolong his half-hour weekly meetings with the Prime Minister into a brainstorming session that will run through the afternoon. He will also demand a place in the cabinet while Wills will find himself in a “bromance” with a Welsh nationalist. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will stop New Zealand from leaving the Commonwealth as Eugenie and Beatrice will find themselves accidentally altering the order of succession.

The fourth season will feature Harry Enfield as Charles, most likely along with Hugh Skinner as Wills, Richard Goulding as Prince Harry, Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan, Morgana Robinson as Pippa or “Puppa” as pronounced in the series, Louise Ford as Kate, Matthew Cottle as Edward, and Ellie White as Beatrice. The returnees may also include Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Katy Wix as Fergie, and Vicki Pepperdine as Anne. The role of Camilla may get recast after the demise of Haydn Gwynne in October 2023.

Along with the three seasons, ‘The Windsors’ has released three specials and a West End musical, titled ‘The Windsors: Endgame,’ that saw several from the cast enact their roles live. George Jeffrie passed away during the writing of ‘Endgame.’ A feature-length Coronation Special was released in 2023 to commemorate Prince Charles’ succession to the throne.

The previous seasons of the show were mainly filmed in Bradford and West Yorkshire in England, a part of the United Kingdom. A location known for its rich history and beauty, the UK has previously hosted the shooting of ‘House of the Dragon,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile,’ Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman,’ and ‘Andor‘ season 2.

