Danielle Deadwyler’s The Woman in The Yard: Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

After the acclaimed ‘Till,’ Danielle Deadwyler is set to play a mother again. Blumhouse’s thriller film ‘The Woman in The Yard’ revolves around a grieving widow who, when confronted by a menacing stranger at her doorstep, is compelled to confront her own past to safeguard her two children. The filming of the project will start in Ohio on an undisclosed date. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the film based on a screenplay by Sam Stefanak (‘F Is for Family’).

Collet-Serra’s recent directorial endeavors include DC’s ‘Black Adam,’ starring Dwayne Johnson, and Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise,’ featuring Johnson and Emily Blunt. He also directed an episode of the TV series ‘Reverie.’ The filmmaker also helmed thriller projects such as Liam Neeson-starrer ‘The Commuter‘ and Blake Lively’s shark survival film ‘The Shallows.’

Deadwyler recently appeared in ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ as Brenda. The actress also starred in the Netflix miniseries ‘From Scratch‘ alongside Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea. She portrayed Mamie Till-Mobley in the biographical film ‘Till,’ which delves into Mamie’s relentless pursuit of justice for her son Emmett Till, who was tragically lynched in 1955.

The film marks the reunion of Collet-Serra and Deadwyler after they collaborated in the Netflix thriller ‘Carry-On.’ Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I’ve been trying to find the right project to work on with Jaume, in our system, for over a decade. ‘The Woman in the Yard’ is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. Together with my friend Stephanie Allain, this is a real dream team and I’m excited to collaborate with them on the film.”

Jason Blum and Stephanie Allain are producing the film. In addition to taking on the lead role, Deadwyler serves as an executive producer of the movie, along with Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Mora. The thriller is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 10, 2025. Ohio, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the production of Apple TV+’s ‘The Family Plan‘ and Peacock’s ‘Shooting Stars.’

