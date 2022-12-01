Thierry Chikli: Where is Gilbert Chikli’s Brother Now?

Due to his fraudulent actions, Gilbert Chikli gained much notoriety within France and across the world. Netflix’s ‘The Masked scammer’ details the story of his life and how he scammed several high-profile people by impersonating Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Defense Minister. The French documentary features many people involved in finally catching the con artist and how he remained free for so long. The movie also tells the account of people close to Gilbert Chikli, including his family members. Through Gilbert’s brother, Thierry Chikli, viewers get an insight into how Gilbert was at a young age. If you are eager to know what Thierry is up to these days, we are here to dive into the same!

Who is Thierry Chikli?

As the third brother among his siblings, Thierry Chikli grew up alongside his brother Gilbert and knew him very well. The family of five siblings and their parents lived on Rue de Noues in the 20th arrondissement part of the neighborhood of Belleville in Paris, France. Thierry and Gilbert’s father worked in a garage while their mother stayed at home and took care of her children. The family’s financial conditions were not the best while Gilbert was young, and he was acutely aware of the same. So, he would go out empty-handed and return with pockets full of money.

Apparently, Gilbert has been well-versed in the art of persuasion from a young age and used it to help his family. “It was enough to drive my dad crazy. He just couldn’t figure it out,” Thierry shared in the documentary. According to him, their father would tie Gilbert up with chains to stop him from doing so. While Thierry admitted that his father’s actions sound brutal given the contemporary standards, the man apparently saw no alternative that would curb Gilbert’s apparent hyperactive tendencies. From a young age, Gilbert was close to his mother, who even told him to never underestimate anyone he was trying to dupe. During the later years of his life, Gilbert’s bond with his mother stayed strong, and he would shower her with gifts and amenities.

Thierry remained close to his brother when the two grew older. After Gilbert had amassed much wealth through his fraudulent actions, he had to flee to Israel to avoid getting arrested. However, Gilbert was arrested after Israel’s cybercrime unit bagged one of his packages and had an officer deliver it to him. Realizing that something was off, Gilbert tried to refuse the package and deny his ownership of the delivered item. This forced the hands of Israeli law enforcement, and they entered Gilbert’s home by force. At the time, Theirry was in the same house as Gilbert and his wife and saw the following events unfold. He also shared that when the police found Gilbert’s numerous phones, he claimed to be a collector. The excuse drew a chuckle from Theirry while sharing the same with the makers of ‘The Masked Scammer.’

Where is Thierry Chikli Now?

Thierry Chikli seems to prefer a quiet life following Gilbert’s conviction. He did seem happy enough to reminisce about his brother’s past for the Netflix documentary. Thanks to Theirry, viewers got to know about how Gilbert’s childhood from a third source and how the con artist’s childhood shaped his life. Thierry did not seem critical of his brother’s actions while talking about the same in the movie. That is not to say that he was supportive of what Gibert did, unlike his sister-in-law Shirly Chikli, Gilbert Chikli’s wife.

