Those About to Die: Where is the Peacock Show Filmed?

‘Those About to Die’ adapts Daniel P. Mannix’s novel of the same name for a grandeur sword-and-sandal television spectacle. Created by Robert Rodat, the period drama from Peacock merges high-octane action with greed, sex, succession wars, and complex political intrigue, set against the backdrop of ancient gladiatorial games. It features Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, head of the Flavian dynasty, while Tom Hughes portrays Titus Flavianus, Vespasian’s eldest son and heir apparent. Adding to the conflict are Domitian (Jojo Macari), Titus’s ambitious younger brother, Antonia (Gabriella Pession), a vicious and ruthless patrician, and Tenax (Iwan Rheon), an intelligent operator of underworld betting taverns.

The plot dives into the spectacle-driven world of chariot races, as well as gladiatorial combat, as the arena becomes a battleground for fighters seeking survival and to shape the kingdom’s destiny. Wealthy and powered by slave labor, the kingdom is kept entertained by free food and frequent events. The visuals and locations captured in ‘Those About to Die’ significantly uplift the epic scale of the narrative, fueling the already rich and immersive experience up a notch.

Those About to Die Filming Locations

‘Those About to Die’ reimagines the historical events that took place in the city of Rome during the first century AD. The series is entirely shot in Italy, particularly in the city of Rome, the modern capital where the ancient Roman Empire was centered. The epic scale and large budget of $140 million for the first season are evident in its rich set pieces, costumes, special effects, and stunts.

Principal photography of the inaugural season began in March 2023 and concluded later that same year. Directed by Roland Emmerich, known for his vast disaster thrillers, and Marco Kreuzpaintner, a BAFTA-winning director, ‘Those About to Die’ benefits from masterful pre-production, set builders, filming crew, and post-production workers who hide practical shortcomings with visual effects, creating a believable ancient Rome.

Rome, Italy

‘Those About to Die’ is filmed in Rome, the capital and largest city in the Lazio region and all of Italy. The city’s historical landmarks and antique architecture make it a natural choice for depicting ancient Rome, allowing the makers to leverage many of the real-life sites that date back to the story’s period. While some of these landmarks are shot from the outside and enhanced for an authentic feel, they can’t always be used for shooting due to preservation concerns. Thus, most of the production takes place within enormous studio lots, following the construction of set pieces.

One of the largest movie studios in Europe, Cinecittà, located at Via Tuscolana, 1055, 00173 Roma in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, plays a crucial role in the shooting. Encompassing nearly 100 acres, Cinecittà is known as “Hollywood on the Tiber.” However, securing the set was not an easy process as the production faced stiff competition from Ridley Scott’s ambitious sequel to ‘Gladiator.’ Set just a century ahead of ‘Those About to Die,’ the fellow Roman tale eventually moved to Morocco and Malta, making way for Peacock’s action-adventure.

‘Those About to Die’ particularly highlights the Roman culture and traditions that were prominently practiced during the rule of Vespasian, the ninth Roman Emperor. The production design team, led by Johannes Muecke and Pozzaglio, constructed heavy set pieces with a focus on authenticity. Pozzaglio shared insights on their collaborative methods, including discussions with historians and analyzing artifacts in museums. She revealed, “We could duplicate certain objects for our props, had a team of sculptors replicate statues from the period, and our carpenters replicated furniture seen in Pompeii or history books.”

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Colosseum, located at Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma, is prominently featured in the series. Built under the rule of Vespasian and his son Titus — the primary characters in ‘Those About to Die’ — the iconic monument plays a significant role in the battle arena scenes. Its historical significance and its connection to the central storyline sharpen the authenticity of the show.

Some of the old sets used in HBO’s cult series ‘Rome’ — which was canceled soon after due to budget constraints — were once again made accessible for ‘Those About to Die.’ The studio’s connection with historical dramas, particularly Roman stories, dates back to the mid-20th century with Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s ‘Cleopatra’ (1963), set during the same era as the Anthony Hopkins-show. Among the numerous other classic epics that leveraged the Italian studio of Cinecittà are ‘Once Upon a Time in the West,’ ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘For a Few Dollars More,’ and ‘Ben-Hur.’

