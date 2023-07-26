When a 21-year-old British native suddenly went missing while residing in Japan back on July 1, 2000, it honestly left not just the two nations but also the entire world baffled to their very core. After all, as carefully profiled in the aptly titled Netflix original ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case,’ there was absolutely no trace of her until police actually linked a serial predator to the matter. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the loudest voice to have always demanded justice for her — her loving father, Timothy “Tim” Blackman — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Tim Blackman?

Tim Blackman is the father of Lucie, Sophie, and Ruper, whom he shared with ex-wife Jane Steare. The couple separated in 1995, yet continued to co-parent their children to the best of their abilities, which is why, when their eldest suddenly disappeared on July 1, 2000, they knew something had to be wrong. “I was sitting in the garden at home, and I got a telephone call to say that my daughter, Lucie, had gone missing.” Tim said in the original production. “I was immediately thinking, ‘Well, there must be some rational explanation.'”

However, once Luice didn’t show call or text as the days passed by, Tim fell into a “complete blind panic” and decided to travel to Japan to help search for her. Tim not only spoke to detectives on a regular basis but he also held a press conference in Tokyo appealing for information about his daughter’s whereabouts. He actually continued doing this for months to come despite the fact he was often deemed an attention seeker, but he knew holding such conferences and giving television interviews would keep Lucie’s name in the limelight and the pressure on the police.

Tim even set up a hotline and announced an award for any information leading up to his daughter but to absolutely no avail. Still, despite rumors of cult involvements or her being a runaway, he believed his daughter was alive, that is, until her cold and dismembered remains were found in February 2001. She’d died while being date raped and her perpetrator was wealthy real estate mogus Joji Obara, a serial rapist who’d been abusing girls in a similar manner before leaving them outside somewhere to wake up for years. But alas, some ended up dying at his hands, like Carita Ridgway in 1992 and Lucie in 2000.

Where is Tim Blackman Now?

It honestly comes as no surprise Tim and Lucie’s mother and sister were right there during Joji’s trial in 2007, only for it to result in his acquittal for her murder. though because he was convicted of other counts, her family asserted her death was not at all in vain. Still, they filed for an appeal and, in 2008, were granted the same on the grounds of the evidence present. And this time, the convict was found guilty and handed down an irreversible death sentence. This obviously gave Tim closure, but it also forced him to face the fact Lucie really would never return home.

The worst part for Tim, though, is the effect Lucie’s demise has had on his other two children. In 2005, her younger sister Sophie attempted suicide not long after the former’s ashes were buried because she could no longer cope with her grief. She was “left severely traumatised and was receiving in-patient care at a psychiatric unit” by the time 2006 rolled around. Plus, he once expressed, his son Rupert has also been left “tortured and damaged” by the whole ordeal. “I not only have to contend with the death of Lucie, but the terrible and tragic damage to both my other children as a constant reminder of this terrible crime,” he said.

Nevertheless, today, it appears as if Tim is simply trying to lead a content life on the Isle of Wight alongside his second wife, Josephine, all the while trying to honor his lost daughter’s memories. That’s apparently why he’d also agreed to take roughly 1 million yes as “atonement” money from Jojo’s family in 2007, with the plan to put it into a trust in Lucie’s name. The Lucie Blackman Trust was established, but its website is not accessible anymore.

