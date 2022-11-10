Todd Smith Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In January 2018, a shooting at a house in Stevenson, Alabama, had the authorities rushing to the place, but what followed was far from a straightforward investigation. Todd Smith was found dead from gunshot wounds, with the person pulling the trigger claiming it was in self-defense. However, the police thought otherwise. Netflix’s ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ focuses on a complex case of self-defense and explores the Stand Your Ground law in addition to how the judicial system in Alabama treated abused and battered women. So, if you’re wondering what happened, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Todd Smith Die?

Joshua Todd Smith was born in Jasper, Tennessee, in March 1979. He studied at Marion County High School in Jasper, and his parents divorced when he was a kid. Growing up, Todd was close to his cousin, Jeff Poe, and the two spent time exploring the wilderness and drinking. Over time, Jeff mentioned his cousin having trouble with drugs and violence. At the time of the incident, Todd was breeding pit bulls.

On January 15, 2018, Todd called an acquaintance, Brittany Smith (unrelated), to pick him up from a park in Tennessee because he had nowhere else to go. Todd then went to her home, and in the early hours of January 16, 2018, Brittany called 911 to report that he had been shot. The 38-year-old was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with Brittany and her brother at the scene. He’d taken three bullet wounds to his body.

Who Killed Todd Smith?

Brittany, a mother of four who had steadily been recovering from drug addiction, told the police that she had picked up a pit bull puppy from Todd the day before. He called her on January 15, asking for a ride, but didn’t mention being kicked out by his father and getting arrested after an altercation. Brittany was hesitant because Todd had previously expressed romantic interest in her, and she had turned him down.

Nevertheless, Brittany told Todd that he could spend the night on her couch but had to leave the next day. While at Brittany’s home in Stevenson, they spoke about the local drug crisis, and Todd shared that he still struggled with doing drugs. According to Brittany, she asked him to reconsider his priorities, at which point he changed. Brittany claimed that Todd asked her if she thought she was better than him before headbutting her. At that point, Brittany said she ran to her bedroom and locked the door.

But Todd got in anyway, and Brittany claimed he choked her until she blacked out. When she regained consciousness, she realized that she was naked and Todd was raping her with his hands around her throat. Brittany alleged that he threatened to kill her if she talked, but she fought back anyway, resulting in him choking her out again. Brittany later said, “Then I woke back up and let him finish what he was doing, and his whole face changed; he was normal.”

Brittany claimed that Todd threatened to kill her family and her children if she talked about what happened and said he wanted to smoke. So, she contacted her mother, Ramona McCallie, who asked Chris McCallie, Brittany’s brother, to help her out. Chris drove them to a convenience store where Brittany told the clerk, Paige Painter, that she had been raped and attacked by Todd but urged her not to call the police.

After Chris dropped them back, Brittany asked him to speak with Paige. When he learned about what happened, he went to his sister’s house to confront Todd. Chris accidentally fired his .22-caliber firearm while asking Todd to leave, but it was alleged that the 38-year-old didn’t budge. The two engaged in a scuffle, and Todd eventually had him in a headlock. Brittany then picked up the gun and asked Todd to let her brother go. When he didn’t, she fired thrice, killing him.

While Brittany claimed that she fired in self-defense because she felt Todd would kill her and Chris, the police charged her with murder. After that, Brittany wanted to argue a Stand Your Ground defense, resulting in a hearing. It was revealed that Todd had Xanax, amphetamines, alcohol, and meth in his system. Apart from that, he had a history of arrests for domestic abuse, with his ex-wife accusing him of repeatedly beating, raping, and sodomizing her and, at one point, duct-taping her to a chair and threatening to throw her into a river.

Furthermore, the nurse who examined Brittany after the alleged rape testified that Brittany had several injuries to her breasts, arms, legs, and pelvis. There was also evidence that she had been strangled, bite marks on her neck, and secretions in her vagina. But the prosecution brought the judge’s attention to Brittany initially claiming that Chris shot Todd. At the time, the siblings believed that she wouldn’t get a fair trial in such a case because of where they lived.

Not just that, it was reported that several women who dealt with domestic abuse were treated like they were to blame when they went to report it to the police. Some other women didn’t trust law enforcement enough even to raise a complaint. As for Brittany, the judge ultimately ruled against her receiving Stand Your Ground immunity, citing that there had been inconsistencies in her testimony. While Brittany was adamant about not taking a plea deal, she did take one in October 2020. At the time, she felt it was better than going to trial. Ultimately, Brittany received an 18-month sentence followed by 18 months of house arrest. She was released from jail in May 2021.

