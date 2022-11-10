Where is Brittany Smith’s Brother Chris McCallie Now?

Late one night in January 2018, the authorities responded to a call of someone being shot in Stevenson, Jackson County, Alabama. The gunshot victim was Joshua Todd Smith, who was killed by Brittany Smith (unrelated) in what she claimed was self-defense. Netflix’s ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ focuses on the legal proceedings that followed and featured an interview with Brittany’s brother, Chris McCallie, who was at the crime scene when it happened. So, let’s find out more about Chris then, shall we?

Who is Chris McCallie?

Chris McCallie and Brittany Smith were four years apart. At the time of the incident, Chris was living with their mother, Ramona McCallie. On January 15, 2018, he and Brittany headed to a local McDonald’s, after which she got a call from Todd, an acquaintance who had sold her a pit bull puppy the previous day. He wondered if Brittany could pick him up and let him stay over for the night. At the time, Chris warned her against it; Brittany had previously turned down Todd’s romantic advances. Chris said, “I just had a gut feeling that something was going to happen.”

Chris then dropped Brittany and Todd at his sister’s house and headed home. But sometime after midnight, Brittany texted her mother, asking if she could drive her to get some cigarettes. Ramona, who was tired, asked Chris to go instead. Eventually, the three of them headed to a local convenience store. Later, Brittany stated that Todd had attacked, raped, and threatened to kill her by then. While at the store, she told the clerk, Paige Painter, about the alleged attack.

But Chris didn’t know what had happened. He waited in the car with Todd and then drove the two back to Brittany’s place. There, she told her brother to go back to the store and talk to Paige. Upon learning what happened, Chris drove back to Brittany’s home with a registered .22-caliber firearm. Inside, he confronted Todd in the kitchen and told him, “You need to get your s–t and leave.” He also accidentally fired into the cabinet.

However, Todd didn’t leave. The two then got into a scuffle, and Todd, who was high on drugs, got Chris in a headlock and began choking him. Brittany then picked up the gun. She claimed to have warned Todd to leave, but according to her, he kept choking Chris and threatened to kill them both. At that point, Brittany fired, eventually killing Todd. However, initially, they told the police that Chris had killed Todd.

At the time, the siblings believed Brittany wouldn’t be treated fairly, and given the situation, a rape kit examination wouldn’t have been done quickly. Chris added, “I hate to say this, but Jackson County, they’re a little bit behind on the times.” In the time after that, there were several rumors regarding what happened, with some speculating that Todd and Brittany were a couple and the sex was consensual. Chris said, “All these people out here saying, ‘Oh, they were dating, and it was just rough sex.’ No. I’m pretty sure we all know what rough sex is. I wouldn’t wish being raped on my worst enemy.”

Where is Chris McCallie Today?

As the case garnered more attention locally and nationally, Chris found it hard to find jobs in the area. He rarely left home, only going out when he had to find work. Also, Chris had to deal with nightmares about the incident, causing him a lot of distress. In the aftermath, Chris was charged with making a false report to law enforcement and tampering with evidence; records indicated that he wiped down the murder weapon. From what we can tell, Chris currently lives in Stevenson and has maintained a low profile. It was reported that he previously worked a cleaning job at a restaurant, but it’s unclear what he currently does.

