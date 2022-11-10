Where is Store Clerk Paige Painter Now?

Netflix’s ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ explores what happened after Brittany Smith of Stevenson, Alabama, shot and killed an acquaintance, Joshua Todd Smith, in January 2018. At the time, she claimed that Todd had raped her and threatened to kill her and her brother, Chris McCallie. So, Brittany stated that she killed him in self-defense. But before the shooting, Brittany, Todd, and Chris had gone to a local convenience store where Brittany told the clerk, Paige Painter, about what happened. So, if you’re wondering how Paige fits into the story, here’s what we know.

Who is Paige Painter?

At the time of the incident, Paige Painter worked as a clerk at a MAPCO gas station. In the time leading up to the shooting, Chris had picked up Brittany and Todd from Brittany’s home to pick up some cigarettes. While Chris and Todd stayed in the car, Brittany went in. Paige, who knew Brittany, suddenly noticed that she had broken fingernails, messy hair, and scratches on her face. It looked like Brittany had been in a fight.

So, when Paige asked Brittany what happened, the mother of four asked her to stay quiet and not draw any attention. She asked Paige for a pen and paper and wrote down Todd’s name. Brittany told the clerk that he had beaten and raped her. But when Paige asked her to stay back, she didn’t; as per the show, Brittany told her that Chris was still with Todd, and she was afraid he would hurt her brother.

Brittany also told Paige that if she died, Todd would be responsible. Additionally, she wrote down her mother’s number and asked Paige to contact her. After that, Chris drove them back, and once Todd got out of the car, Brittany told him to return to the store and speak to Paige. Once Chris did that, he learned what had happened and headed back to his sister’s house. Todd then held Chris in a headlock after a confrontation, leading to Brittany shooting him.

Where is Paige Painter Today?

Paige testified at Brittany’s Stand Your Ground hearing and talked about their conversation from that night. On the show, she also mentioned how her mother fought with her ex-husband constantly, but it ended with her mother going to jail every time. Brittany’s case raised important questions regarding how the state’s judicial system treated battered women. Currently, Paige lives in Powells Crossroads, Tennessee, and cares for her two daughters. She quit working for MAPCO in August 2018 and was later employed by Wendy’s for a few months. Since November 2020, Paige has held the position of Assistant Manager at Dollar General.

Read More: How Did Todd Smith Die?