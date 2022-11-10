Where is Brittany Smith’s Mom Ramona McCallie Now?

On Netflix’s ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith,’ the viewers learn about what happened at a residence in Stevenson, Alabama, one night in January 2018 and its fallout. Brittany Smith shot and killed an acquaintance, Joshua Todd Smith, in what she claimed was self-defense. However, a judge ultimately didn’t see it that way, paving the way for a murder conviction. Brittany’s mother, Ramona McCallie, was interviewed by the documentary makers and shared her side of the story. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Ramona McCallie?

Ramona McCallie had two children, Brittany Smith and Chris McCallie. On the show, she talked about how she and the kids’ father divorced when the children were under ten years old. At that point, it was difficult for Ramona to be a single mother in Jackson County, Alabama, since there was no financial assistance from the state. She usually worked 12-16 hours a day, sometimes even more.

Ramona described her daughter as intelligent but said she struggled with depression and drug addiction after losing her newborn son and grandmother. However, by January 2018, the mother of four had done everything that was required of her to gain more visitation with her children and, hopefully, their custody. At the time, she had picked up a pit bull puppy from Todd, an acquaintance in Jasper, Tennessee.

The investigation revealed that on January 15, 2018, Todd asked Brittany for a ride and a place to stay for the night. Brittany claimed that once she took him home, he attacked her, choked her, and raped her. Once Brittany came to, she claimed that Todd threatened to kill her loved ones if she talked about what happened and then asked for cigarettes. Brittany then texted her mom to come to get her since there was only one car.

While Ramona thought her daughter sounded strange, she was also tired from a long day at work and asked Chris to help Brittany out. In the time that followed, Chris learned about what happened to Brittany and wanted to confront Todd. In the meantime, at around 1:18 AM on January 16, Brittany texted Ramona, “Mom, Todd has tried to kill me literally. Don’t act like anything is wrong…he will kill me if he knows.”

After that, Chris and Todd were engaged in a struggle, and Brittany remembered the latter having her brother in a headlock. She picked up Chris’ gun from the counter and claimed that she warned Todd to let her brother go. But when he didn’t, Brittany said she fired at Todd until he dropped. While Brittany claimed self-defense, the authorities charged her with murder. Ramona stated that while her daughter was in custody, she wasn’t given her anxiety medication, leading to hallucinations.

Furthermore, Ramona learned that two jailers made fun of Brittany, saying she could push a button on an imaginary elevator to see her children. Brittany had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation later, and she told Ramona that the state psychologist laughed at her when she talked about being raped. In February 2019, Brittany was ordered to spend 90 days at a psych ward but ended up being there for about six months. During that time, she maintained a journal that she mailed her mother and mentioned being sexually assaulted. When Ramona asked why her daughter was still kept there, she learned they had a backlog of patients to be evaluated.

Where is Ramona McCallie Today?

Eventually, Ramona was able to secure the bond money to get Brittany out. But after that, food was hard to come by because money was scarce. While Brittany argued a Stand Your Ground defense, a judge ruled against it. In response, Ramona said, “We all know that the Stand Your Ground Law was not created for women.” In the end, Brittany took a plea deal that involved some jail time followed by a period of house arrest.

Ramona later said, “She (Brittany) was raped and beaten by him and almost killed, and now, she’s been raped and beaten by the system. She never should have been [taken] to jail. I taught her to fight, fight back, with everything you’ve got. And she did.” Today, Ramona lives in Stevenson and has Brittany with her on an ankle monitor, in addition to two pet dogs. In the past, she worked a job cleaning houses.

Ramona is single, loves spending time with her grandchildren, and recently celebrated her birthday, which she shares with her daughter. In August 2021, Ramona expressed displeasure after Brittany was arrested for a probation violation. The grandmother claimed that it was due to a faulty ankle monitor.

Read More: Where is Brittany Smith’s Brother Chris McCallie Now?