Where Are Todd Burpo and Sonja Burpo Now?

Helmed by Randall Wallace, ‘Heaven is for Real’ tells the story of Colton Burpo, a 3-year-old child who survives a near-death surgery, and claims to have met Jesus in heaven. While his father, Todd, a devout pastor, believes him, sharing the story with a wider audience has its own pitfalls. Before long, various perspectives on faith clash, and Todd and his wife, Sonja, have to navigate through it all to find the best course of action, one that keeps Colton safe and healthy. This Christian family drama movie is an adaptation of a novel by Todd Burpo and Lynn Vincent, and brings to life a tale that blends faith and wonder, both from the perspective of a child and his family, who support him throughout the journey.

Todd and Sonja Burpo’s Lives Changed After Their Son’s Claim to Have Visited Heaven

In the winter of 2003, Colton Burpo got sick shortly before a family trip to Colorado. While a local doctor initially diagnosed him with stomach flu, it wasn’t until days later that a body scan revealed that Colton had a ruptured appendix and needed immediate medical care. As detailed in Todd’s book, ‘Heaven is for Real,’ the surgery was a trying moment for the family. While Sonja sat in the hospital waiting room, calling her near and dear ones and updating them on Colton’s condition, Todd prayed to God. Despite numerous complications, Colton’s surgery was a success, and as the family celebrated, Colton revealed a whole other perspective on what had transpired.

In the days that followed, Colton spoke of an alleged interaction with Jesus in heaven, recalling elements from their alleged conversations in vivid detail. When Todd and Sonja inquired further, their son described meeting angels, as well as other deceased people, often bringing up information he seemed to have no way of accessing on his own. In a conversation with CBN, Todd claimed, “One day we were traveling, and Colton looked up at me and said, ‘Dad, you used to have a grandpa named Pop, didn’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘He’s really nice.’ So I said, ‘Really?’ ‘Yeah, you used to play with him as a kid and fix… work with him on the farm and shoot stuff with him.’ And I said, ‘well yes, how do you know that?’ ‘Well, he told me.'” Upon listening to Colton’s claims in detail, Todd felt inspired to turn it into a book, which he then co-wrote with Lynn Vincent and published on November 2, 2010.

Todd and Sonja Burpo Continue to Share Colton’s Story Through Heaven is for Real Ministries

While the book, ‘Heaven is for Real,’ largely deals with Colton’s alleged experience as a child, the Burpo family has made great strides since. On October 4, 2004, Todd and Sonja had their third child, whom they named Colby. Later, in light of the immensely positive response to the book, Todd Burpo founded Heaven is for Real Ministries in 2011 with the aim of sharing Colton’s alleged experience with more people. His wife, Sonja, is the backbone of the organization and plays a major role in enriching it with Christian values. Over the years, Todd has published multiple books, two of which, titled ‘Heaven is for Real for Kids’ and ‘Heaven is for Real for Little Ones,’ are illustrated versions for a younger reader base. In 2012, he published ‘Heaven Changes Everything: Living Every Day with Eternity in Mind,’ which serves as a reaction to the success of the first book, as well as a continuation of their perspective.

Initially, the Burpo family was hesitant about turning their novel into a film, but their mind changed when Todd heard T.D. Jakes speak at a pastor’s conference. From there, Todd conveyed his interest in an adaptation, and Jakes eventually became one of the co-producers of the 2014 movie. In 2017, Todd followed up his body of literary works with ‘God Is for Real: And He Longs to Answer Your Most Difficult Questions,’ where he addresses more thought-provoking questions about God, faith, and the soul. According to the Heaven Changes Everything Ministries website, these books, along with the other resources published by the Burpo family, are essential to the Ministry’s existence. Although the Burpo family travels all over the globe to share Colton’s story as a source of hope and inspiration, they have still retained their original values, as reflected in their humble lifestyle.

In addition to communicating with audiences worldwide, Todd has developed a passion for grilling and repair work. His wife, Sonja, is also a teacher, sharing Christian thought with children of all ages. The family reportedly moved out of Imperial, Nebraska, sometime before 2023, and has since settled in Colorado, where they continue their ministry work. Over the years, the Burpo family’s connection to their faith has only grown stronger, and this is channeled through their commitment to their local church and Heaven is for Real Ministries. “We have to redefine a new normal in our lives,” Todd told CBN in an interview. He continued, “You can complain about it or accept it. We know this is God. We have to trust Him and keep moving forward.”

