Tom Folwell: Where is the British Veteran Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ delving into the way sports can help one heal from even the deepest of physical, emotional, and mental traumas, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it follows a group of international military veterans as they compete in the Prince Harry-established Invictus Games to primarily prove to themselves they are much more than their wounds. Amongst them was actually former Royal Engineer (or Sapper) Thomas “Tom” Folwell — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Tom Folwell Now?

It was reportedly back when Tom was a fresh graduate at the age of 17/18 that he decided to enlist in the British Army, only to complete his basic training with the Digby-Jones Troop in June 2003. The truth is he’d knowingly signed up to be a sapper/combatant and was thus glad to evolve into a plant operator mechanic during one of his two tours of Iraq, just to then be called up to Afghanistan. But alas, despite the obvious dangers of his position, he never imagined a foot patrol under the Personnel Recovery Unit-145 Brigade in Helmand in June 2012 would turn his world upside down.

That’s when Tom accidentally stepped upon an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a compound, causing it to blow up immediately — he was walking one moment; the next he was lying on the ground. “I can’t remember much about what happened as it was all over in an instant,” he once candidly revealed. “I was initially flown to Camp Bastion for life-saving surgery. Two days later, I was flown back to Queen Elizabeth Hospital-Birmingham, but they had to stop in Cyprus as I developed a blood clot. They needed to stabilize me… it was touch and go.”

Tom actually lost his right leg above the knee, his left leg through the same area, and the tops of all four of his left hand’s fingers in the blast, hence bringing his 9-year career to an end too. The fact he’d also incurred injuries to his back plus had to have pins in his forearms didn’t help matters either, especially as it meant he had to spend 2½ months under observation in hospital. Then came rehab, therapy, appointments for possible prosthetics, as well as more to help him adjust to his new life as a bilateral amputee, which took up an additional 2½ years.