‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (Originally titled ‘Toos: De Van der Valk Ontvoering’) is a Dutch series that closely follows the titular kidnapping that took place in 1982. Created by Inti Calfat, Carl Joos, and Maaik Krijgsman, the show centers on the Van der Valk family, a prominent name in the Netherlands, known for their expansive chain of restaurants and hotels. One night after the company’s head, Gerrit van der Valk, and his wife, Toos, return home from a family gathering, the latter is confronted by two masked men who abduct her and hold her captive in a locked apartment.

The morning after the kidnapping, the husband receives a call from the kidnappers, demanding millions as ransom in exchange for Toos’ life. Although Gerrit initially reaches out to the authorities, their involvement in the case only worsens the situation. In this trying time, the van der Valk family, including the couple’s seven children and two sons-in-law, comes together to find a way out of the mess and rescue Toos no matter the cost. The series delves into an exploration of the 21-day-long kidnapping that took over the lives of the van der Valk family in real life.

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping Tells the Real-Life Story of a Horrific Abduction

The Van der Valk hospitality chain, a family business from the very beginning, found itself caught up in a media scandal in 1982 following a devastating incident that befell the family. On the night of November 26, 1982, Toos van der Valk was kidnapped from her home in Nuland, Brabant. She and her husband, Gerrit van der Valk, had just returned from visiting their daughter, Matjike. While the latter had gone off to bed, his wife stayed in the kitchen, tending to some chores. At the time, the kitchen door had been left open for the son, Marc, who had yet to return. However, Toos was instead met with armed men who entered the house with ill intent. Once she realized that the criminals were looking for her husband, she lied about his whereabouts, afraid that things would take a violent turn otherwise.

In place of Gerrit van der Valk, the criminals kidnapped Toos. They obscured her vision under a hat and drove her to Brussels, Belgium, where they held her captive in an apartment. During her captivity, she was kept in a tent inside a room, blindfolded and chained. Meanwhile, the van der Valk started receiving phone calls from the kidnappers with ransom demands. At first, they asked for 10 million euros before increasing the amount a day later to 13 million guilders. They also put the family on a deadline of 48 hours, threatening to end Toos’ life otherwise. Although the family reached out to the authorities, they also agreed to pay off the ransom.

Nonetheless, their first attempt at making a transfer failed after the police were discovered in their attempts to shadow the meeting. Eventually, three weeks after Toos’ abduction, another transfer attempt was made. On December 16, 1982, Marijke van der Valk and her husband Harry agreed to drop the ransom amount, 13 million guilders, at the kidnappers’ preferred location in Germany. Although an immediate exchange didn’t happen, the kidnappers freed Toos from the apartment in Brussels once the money was collected. She was taken back to the Netherlands and released in the city of Eindhoven. Thus, Toos was finally reunited with her family after 21 days of captivity.

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping Presents a Realistic Account of the 182 Kidnapping and Its Aftermath

For the most part, ‘Toos: The Van der Valk’ remains faithful to its basis in the story of its titular character’s real life. Following her release from captivity, Toos van der Valk went on to collaborate with the police to help them track down her kidnappers. During her time in their custody, she had found ways to notice crucial details and information that would help her identify the location of the apartment where she was held captive. From landmarks present on the drive to the apartment to the name of a bakery learned through pastry paper, the kidnapping survivor shared crucial information with the authorities. Ultimately, several arrests were made, and the kidnappers were identified as members of a gang of Italian bank robbers.

Franco Cat-Berro, Luigi Rumi, Vincenso Seicarro were among the first whom the police arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Later, the police also arrested Giuseppe Ravelli and Gian Consoli. In the end, Cat-Berro and Ravelli were given prison sentences of 12 years, but the criminals fled, becoming fugitives from the law. Giancarlo Tomei and nine other Italian individuals were also found guilty of the kidnapping and received subsequent sentences. The authorities were never able to retrieve the full ransom amount, and only 2 million euros were found. In 2011, Toos van der Valk finally shared her story with the public in her own words. She shared the truth of her experience with author Elle van Rijn, who wrote the novel ‘Mijn ontvoering’ (‘My Kidnapping’).

In the novel, Toos van der Valk describes details of her abduction as well as the fear that overtook her family during the days of her abduction. In the book, she describes her own escape attempts and what followed once she was discovered by the kidnappers. She also shares details about the kidnappers themselves, dubbing one of them the Rat for his frightening demeanor. On the other hand, the other perpetrator, with whom Toos bonded, is labeled the Raven. The ‘Toos: The Van der Valk’ stays true to the version of the events as they unfolded in historical accounts as well as Toos’ own personal retelling. While a few creative liberties are taken in the dramatization of the Van der Valk family, the series largely remains rooted in reality.

Read More: Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei: What Happened to Toos van der Valk’s Kidnappers?