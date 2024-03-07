Tracker Season 2 Starts Filming in Vancouver in Summer

The filming of the second season of CBS’ action drama show ‘Tracker‘ is set to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, this summer. Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham continue to serve as the showrunners of the series, which is based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel ‘The Never Game.’

In the latest episode of the series, which aired on March 3, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) takes on a case that hits close to home for one of the main characters, Reenie. When a teenage boy with substance abuse issues goes missing from a high-security school, Colter is enlisted to track him down, leading to revelations about a potential secret relationship and a mysterious individual named Zeke. The episode is filled with suspense, twists, and a poignant moment between Colter and Reenie. The search for the missing boy unravels a complex web, showcasing Colter’s expertise and determination. As the episode concludes, a job opportunity in Manhattan, Kansas, awaits Colter.

As ‘Tracker’ progresses through its first season, the narrative continues to evolve with each episode. The viewers can anticipate more of Colter Shaw’s complex cases, delving deeper into his lone-wolf survivalist persona and his intricate family dynamics. The remaining two episodes of the current season promise to deliver more twists, revelations, and intense moments as Colter navigates the challenges posed by each new investigation. The events in these final episodes are expected to set the stage for the sophomore installment.

Even though the cast of the second season is yet to be announced, we can expect the return of Justin Hartley as the rugged survival expert Colter Shaw. Alongside a host of supporting cast members, each episode of the show introduces an array of guest stars, adding depth to the narrative as the eponymous tracker navigates challenging cases. While the guest stars for season 2 remain undisclosed, we may see Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bob Exley, and Fiona Rene as Reenie in the upcoming installment.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams, and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week,” Reisenbach added.

Similar to its inaugural season, the production of the second installment is scheduled to take place in Vancouver. The region, renowned for its scenic filming destinations, has recently hosted the shooting of notable productions such as ‘The Last of Us‘ and ‘Fire Country.’

