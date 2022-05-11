Trevor St. Agathe From The Circle: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is quite an exciting game show that has garnered a significant fan base since its premiere. It brings together a group of individuals but keeps them in separate apartments, completely isolated from the world. Although the main aim is to become popular, the contestants can only interact with each other through a specially created social media app that sends pictures and messages. However, like any social media platform, the app promises complete anonymity; thus, players often choose to present themselves as someone completely different in order to gain an edge.

Season 4 of ‘The Circle’ introduced Trevor St. Agathe, who was surprisingly a familiar face to longtime fans. Ultimately, it was revealed that Trevor’s wife, DeLeesa, won season 2 after entering the show as her husband. However, when faced with his own choice, Trevor chose to enter as his wife’s friend, Imani. As with most reality stars, fans are pretty curious to know where Trevor is at present. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Trevor St. Agathe’s Age and Background

Trevor St. Agathe is a 35-year-old who hails from Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York. Unfortunately, Trevor prefers privacy when it comes to his loved ones and hasn’t talked much about them in the public sphere. However, he does appear pretty close to his family and is exceptionally grateful for the life his parents gave him. Trevor has expressed his love for his parents on social media. From the looks of it, he has always prioritized familial values and bonds over everything else.

As a young boy, Trevor was very much into sports and was determined to build a career in that field. Thus, after completing high school, Trevor attended the State University of New York College at Buffalo, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in General Health and Wellness. Additionally, he even completed his Master of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from LIU Brooklyn. In 2021, Trevor earned his Ph.D. in Human and Sports Performance from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

Trevor St. Agathe’s Profession

Trevor St. Agathe interned at SportsFocus PT while pursuing his BS degree before joining Equinox Fitness as a Personal Trainer. In 2013, he got the fantastic opportunity to join the Brooklyn Nets as a Strength and Conditioning Coach Intern. Two years later, Trevor was promoted to the head coach position in the same department. In July 2016, Trevor left the Brooklyn Nets and in the following month, joined MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership) as a Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Finally, after working at MLSE for over four years, Trevor left the company after bagging the prestigious position of Lead Performance Specialist at the Atlanta-based P3 in September of 2020. However, Trevor did leave P3 in 2021, and although his present job is not listed yet, the reality star mentioned that he was working as a Strength and Conditioning Coach based out of Brooklyn.

Trevor St. Agathe’s Wife

We are delighted to report that Trevor is in a happy marriage with ‘The Circle’ season 2 winner, Deleesa St. Agathe. The couple tied the knot in June of 2018. Since then, they have built up a relationship based on trust, mutual understanding, and love. The pair has never shied away from publicity and has always declared their adoration for each other on social media. Moreover, they even have two beautiful daughters, who stand as a testimony to their undying love. It is lovely to witness the bond they share, and we hope the family remains happy for the years to come.

