Do Kristoffer and Rhadani End up Together in Troll 2?

Helmed by Roar Uthaug, Netflix’s ‘Troll 2‘ takes place sometime after the original ‘Troll,’ where one of the last survivors of the legendary lifeform emerged out of a cave to wreak havoc on humanity. Back then, Paleontologist Nora Tidemann assembled a team of government operatives, Andreas and Sigrid, along with a military officer named Kristoffer, to make peace with the troll. In the second movie, humanity unearths another hibernating troll, who proves to be a far more terrifying figure once he awakens from his deep slumber. As Nora rebuilds her team, we are also introduced to some fresh faces, in particular, Marion Rhadani, who is initially tasked with experimenting on this new troll and potentially controlling him. As the movie ultimately takes her on a very different course, Rhadani finds companionship in Kristoffer, with something even more special potentially in the making. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kristoffer and Rhadani’s Love Story Takes Shape Amidst the Chaos of Troll 2

Based on the final scene of ‘Troll 2’, it appears that Kristoffer and Rhadani begin dating after the events of the megatroll saga. As she is now a part of Nora’s ragtag group of heroes, we can expect her to feature in a potential sequel as well, and that means a fleshed-out relationship between her and the army major is likely around the corner. With Andreas’ passing, the entire group has come to cherish their bond even more, and it makes sense for Kristoffer to confess his feelings to Rhadani, which have been teased at throughout the movie. From the beginning of the movie, the chemistry between the two characters is apparent, as they quite literally stop dead in their tracks when their eyes meet. From there, Rhadani joins the crew for every major setpiece in the movie, slowly coming to realize that Nora’s humanistic approach to trolls is the correct one. Thus, she and Kristoffer appear to have the same arc of trusting Nora over time, and in the process, they find each other.

While Kristoffer isn’t too keen to repeat his actions from the first movie by taking Nora and Andreas aboard the helicopter, he shows no such reservations with Rhadani. From there, almost every scene they have together is marked by romantic tension, be it Rhadani accidentally bumping into the army major, or choosing to fight by his side in the climactic sequences. Given the high-intensity narrative of the movie, the two do not find the time to actualize their feelings for each other, and that makes the epilogue scene all the more relevant. As Nora sits down with her team to enjoy a time of peace with the trolls, we see that Sigrid has given birth to her and Andreas’s child. Both Kristoffer and Rhadani can be seen playing with the baby and exchanging smiles and glances, which potentially indicates that the two have stepped into the next stage of their romantic relationship.

Kristoffer and Rhadani Grow as a Couple and as Characters

Besides Kristoffer and Rhadani, the ‘Troll’ series features one more romantic pair, that being Andreas and Sigrid. While the duo is seen flirting throughout the first movie in a similar fashion, the sequel confirms that they got together, with a baby along the way. As such, it is possible that in the future, Kristoffer and Rhadani will have a similar trajectory. However, given that Andreas’ arc ends in a tragic fashion, the former duo’s ultimate fate cannot be determined just yet. We see a glimpse into this potential plot beat with the death of Amir, Kristoffer’s best friend and brother-in-arms. Rhadani even offers her condolences on his tragic passing, showing that she empathizes with Kristoffer on a deeper level. Given their resilience and heightened understanding of trolls, Kristoffer and Rhadani have a better shot at surviving the next set of ordeals and flourishing as a couple.

Although Rhadani starts the story as a semi-antagonistic force who is keen on using trolls as a part of the military arsenal, she has a change of heart when she meets Beautiful and realizes that the gentle giants want nothing but coexistence. Her dynamic with Kristoffer also plays a defining role in this transformation, as he, too, at one point, started on the side that wanted trolls dead. The meeting with Beautiful serves as a bonding moment for both of them, and this also holds true for the later cave sequence. Unlike Nora, who has steeped herself in troll research for the last few years, both Rhadani and Kristoffer come into the story with a different mindset, and the romantic undertones of their dynamic make this shared transformation all the more potent.

