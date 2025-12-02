Troll 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Helmed by Roar Uthaug, Netflix’s ‘Troll 2’ continues the story that began with ‘Troll,’ about humanity’s quest to understand and coexist with the supernatural creatures known as trolls. When the Mountain King troll emerges from a cave after centuries of being trapped, no amount of military might is able to put a dent in him. However, Paleontologist Nora Tidemann, along with her ragtag group of heroes, is able to put an end to the chaos. The second movie begins with the government tracking down yet another hibernating troll, who, upon waking up from his slumber, proves to be an even greater threat. In the meantime, we learn that Nora has befriended the Mountain King’s son, a troll she names Beautiful.

At the end of this Norwegian horror fantasy movie, Nora and company, along with the help of Beautiful, not only defeat the troll but also unearth the true history of Saint Olaf’s relationship with the giants. Beautiful now reigns as the new king of the mountains, and an era of harmonious coexistence seemingly begins. Notably, director Uthaug has stated his interest in a ‘Trollverse,’ with ideas for a potential sequel already in place. Although Netflix has not confirmed a third ‘Troll’ movie as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a sequel sometime around 2027.

Troll 3 Might Introduce a Human-Made Troll Into the Narrative

As ‘Troll 2’ ends with Beautiful as seemingly the last troll alive, a potential sequel to the movie is bound to feature another troll to add tension to the story. To that end, the series is most likely to play into its troll vs troll action spectacle, echoing the trajectory of the ‘Monsterverse’ franchise, which includes beloved characters such as Godzilla and Kong. Particularly, the mid-credit scene hints that the government has created a baby troll of its own, and he is destined to grow and achieve the same physical might as his adult peers. However, whether this new troll character serves as a friend or foe to Beautiful can completely alter the course of the third movie. So far in the story, the Church has been revealed to be the silent antagonistic force of the story, with its centuries of wrongdoings resulting in the persecution of trolls. As such, a sequel might expand on its presence in the modern day, as perhaps the only institution with an in-depth knowledge of trolls and their history.

A more focused approach to worldbuilding can open the doors to several possible plot beats in one go, making for a mythology-oriented narrative. While the mountain king troll in the first movie emerges from a cave, the megatroll in the second movie is retrieved by humans and brought back into consciousness. As such, in order to keep the emergency story fresh, the third movie might go with a different setting altogether, such as the sea. Alongside its rocky mountains, Norway is equally famous for its coastline and fjords, which can potentially double as the perfect home to an altogether different generation of trolls who are awakened due to the recent string of events. While there is a possibility of continued peace between the two lifeforms, the ‘Troll’ series is known for its large-scale set-pieces, which makes another action-packed saga inevitable.

A Core Cast Member Likely Won’t Reprise His Role in Troll 3

The biggest shakeup that is expected in the cast of ‘Troll 2’ going into its potential sequel is the departure of actor Kim Falck, who plays Andreas Isaksen. Given that his character dies in the final stretch of the movie, the story is likely to continue without him. However, the series does not shy away from using flashbacks for a narrative effect, which means that the possibility of Falck reappearing in a similar fashion cannot be excluded. On the other hand, actors Ine Marie Wilmann and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen can be expected to reprise their lead roles as Nora Tidemann and Kristoffer Holm, respectively. Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang, who essays the role of Sigrid in the movies, might have a more prominent role in the third movie, as she is now a mother and an active member of Nora’s crew.

Although Gard B. Eidsvold has a cameo appearance in the second movie, whether or not he will reappear as Tobias Tideman for a flashback sequence in the sequel remains up in the air. Actor Sara Khorami, on the other hand, has a very strong chance of reprising her role as Rhadani, given how well her character resonated with the audience. Additionally, ‘Troll 3’ might introduce a new gallery of actors into the mix, as the scope of the story is almost certain to expand. With the government stepping deeper into the world of trolls, we might see a bigger presence from actors such as Jon Ketil Johnsen and Dennis Storhøi, who portray Professor Møller and Chief of Defense Sverre Lunde, respectively.

Troll 3 Can Expand on Beautiful’s Relationship With Humanity

At the heart of ‘Troll 2’ is Beautiful’s bond with Nora, and how the two learn to deeply communicate and trust each other from scratch. With a potential sequel introducing new antagonistic forces to the mix, Beautiful’s coexistence with humans is bound to be put to the test once again. Although Rhadani joins Nora’s camp by the end of the movie, she is the one who introduces a particularly grim perspective in an early scene. With the troll’s near indestructibility, the government might wish to turn them into army pawns, and that is consistent with their creation of a baby troll inside a lab. While the baby troll’s actions cannot be predicted just yet, Beautiful is unlikely to abandon Nora’s side. To that end, we might see a fight for humanity, potentially bringing an end to the exploitative streak against the trolls, which has continued for centuries at this point.

Andreas’ heroic sacrifice brings the rest of the group even closer together, and the last scene of the second movie features Nora, Kristoffer, Sigrid, and Rhadani resembling a found family. As such, a potential continuation in the story is bound to see them face any new calamity head-on. With Rhadani in their camp, Nora has a better grasp of the government’s secret activities than ever, and she might already be prepared for their shady plans. There is also her ongoing battle to make the truth about the Church and trolls known to the entire world, such that the giants are no longer met with fear and animosity. Although the possibility of a sequel indicates that more action and tragedy are in store for Nora and company, there is a good chance that both she and Beautiful will come out of this crisis stronger than ever.

