Tulsa King Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

From co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Parmount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo who is released from prison after serving twenty-five years in prison. The premiere episode, titled ‘Go West, Old Man,’ sees Dwight reuniting with his former boss only to be sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on a new assignment. However, what Dwight sees as banishment could be his chance at redemption. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn how Dwight settles into his new surroundings. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the events and ending of ‘Tulsa King’ episode 1! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tulsa King Episode 1 Recap

The debut episode, titled ‘Go West, Old Man,’ opens with Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York City mafia capo spending his last day in USP Canaan, a prison in Pennsylvania. Dwight explains that twenty-five years ago, he took the blame for the crimes committed by his boss Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi. As a result, Pete walked free and led the Invernizzi crime family, while Dwight lost his freedom, family, and position in the crime family. However, Dwight keeps his mouth shut in prison to honor his word with Pete.

After being released from prison, Dwight returns to the Invernizzi. However, instead of a warm welcome, he receives a cold greeting from Pete and his son, Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the new leader of the mafia enterprise. Don explains that business is at an all-time low, and they need Dwight’s help to rebuild it. Therefore, he wants Dwight to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and start a new drug cartel so the crime family can start a new revenue source. Dwight considers this an insulting banishment and abuses Don and Pete. Don insults Dwight by saying there is nothing left for the old man in New York City.

As a result, Dwight reluctantly heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma. After arriving in the small town, Dwight meets Tyson, a young cab driver who takes Dwight to a motel. However, Dwight sees a marijuana store on the road and questions Tyson about it. Tyson explains that such stores legally sell pot in the state as it has legalized marijuana. Dwight storms into the store and speaks with the owner, Bohdi. He makes a deal with Bohdi and claims 50% of the shop’s income in exchange for protection against rival gangs and federal agents. Dwight fails to grasp the idea of marijuana selling being legalized in the state.

Later, Dwight visits a local bar and bonds with a couple of patrons. He also starts a conversation with the bartender, Mitch Keller. Dwight claims his share from the shop and hires Tyson as his personal driver. He pays Tyson to buy him a Lincoln Navigator car. However, the salesman refuses to sell the car in cash to a black man, assuming he is a drug dealer. As a result, Dwight beats up the man and buys the car. He bonds with Mitch and learns that the latter also went to prison following a drug addiction caused by a failed bronc riding career.

Tulsa King Episode 1 Ending: Why Are the Police Searching For Dwight?

After talking with Mitch at the bar, a woman attending a party asks Dwight for a picture. However, wight turns down her request. One of the friends of that woman confronts Dwight over his rude behavior. Dwight apologizes, and the two hit it off. Dwight throws the women a party at a local strip club. However, Dwight and the lady leave the party early and retreat to Dwight’s room. The two hook up with each other, but Dwight does not reveal much about his past. After learning of Dwight’s age, the lady is no longer interested in him and leaves.

Later, viewers learn that the woman is Stacy Beale, an officer working for the ATF. Meanwhile, one of their informants recognizes Dwight as a member of the Invernizzi crime family and informs the ATF. As a result, the ATF briefing meeting discusses Dwight’s arrival in town. Thus, Stacy learns about Dwight’s past and true identity as a mafia capo. As a result, it is safe to say that the ATF will closely watch Dwight’s moves. Hence, he might not find it easy to start a new criminal empire in Tulsa.

Ultimately, Dwight’s past will sooner or later catch up with him in the new town. The ATF keeping an eye on Dwight foreshadows the same. However, the episode ends with Dwight settling into his new surroundings. Dwight sends some money back to New York and seems at ease with his new role within the crime family. Nonetheless, Dwight laments losing contact with his daughter during his time in jail. In the closing voice-over, Dwight reminds himself, those who underestimate him, and the audience that he may be down, but he is not out. Dwight is determined to rule the entirety of Tulsa and resolves to own everything in this new setting. However, whether Dwight finds redemption in this quest remains to be seen.

