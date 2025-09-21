Tulsa King Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Is Mr. Montague Dead?

Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ returns for a third season, with Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi finding himself in yet another pickle. Having established his dominance in Tulsa, where Chickie believed he was sending the man to pastures, Dwight finds constant challenges in the form of the rivals and enemies who keep coming out of the woodwork. The Season 2 finale brought yet another enemy whose face is finally revealed in the Season 3 premiere, bringing a lot more problems to Dwight’s already crowded plate. SPOILERS AHEAD.

An Enemy From the Past Disrupts Dwight’s Life

In the Season 2 finale, Dwight and his girlfriend, Margaret, were picked up from her house in the middle of the night and taken to an undisclosed location. Dwight believes it would be yet another competitor who is not happy with his growing empire, but it turns out to be a different kind of enemy altogether. It is Special Agent Musso who has been holding a grudge for 25 years. It turns out that Ripple, the man that Dwight killed and went to prison for, was an informant working for Russo. His death removed an important pawn from the board for Musso, and with Dwight taking the fall for his death and not ratting out his bosses, everything that the agent worked for went down the drain. So, when Dwight was released from prison and came to Tulsa, Musso decided to keep tabs on him.

Now that the General is at the height of his power, the government agent wants to use him. He had Dwight and Margaret abducted in the middle of the night to show Dwight that he is not untouchable when it comes to the government. Dwight is let go, but he doesn’t tell any of his people about this encounter. However, he knows that Musso will call him to do some dirty work eventually. If things hadn’t already been dangerous, they will be so for the people around him now. This is why the first thing Dwight does is to find Margaret and try to break up with her. Or at least, he tries to. As soon as he leaves her place, he gets a call from Ray, who tells him to come to New York urgently. Knowing that he is being watched, Dwight tries to brush him off, but clearly, it’s not a request.

Since his daughter and grandkids are in New York now, he goes there under the pretense of meeting them. After catching up with them and giving the lesson of “no good deed goes unpunished” to Tina’s children, he goes to Ray’s. It turns out that the fall of the Invernizzis has caused a vacuum that needs to be filled, and so, Ray wants Dwight to come back to New York. He offers the General everything he should have received when he came out of prison. Two years ago, Dwight wouldn’t have thought twice about accepting the offer, but now, he is the king of Tulsa, and he is not ready to leave behind the kingdom that he built from scratch. Ray doesn’t feel too happy with his refusal, but that’s not Dwight’s concern, and he is ready to go back to Tulsa now.

A Blast From the Past Brings New Business Opportunity for Mitch

Mitch is at the car dealership, trying to sell a car to an older lady, who decides to walk away when he compares her to his mother. He receives a distraction from a job he clearly doesn’t like when Cleo walks in. She is his ex-girlfriend who left town a while back but has now returned on her father’s behest. He is planning to sell his distillery, and it doesn’t take much for Mitch to guess that the buyer is Jeremiah Dunmire. Clearly, neither Cleo nor her father is happy with the deal, but there is nothing they can do about it. As a gift, Cleo leaves a bottle from her father’s distillery. She and Mitch also kiss, revealing that they both have feelings for each other.

Dwight hangs out at the bar where Margaret shows up to confront him. She asks him why he suddenly wants to break up with her, so he tells her, without naming Musso, that the people who kidnapped them are extremely dangerous and they will drag him into it too. Once again, he tries to break up, but she does not accept his excuses. She also leaves him a gift that references his status as the General. After she leaves, Mitch shows up with the bottle Cleo gave him. He pitches the idea of buying her father’s distillery, while also mentioning the Dunmires. Dwight likes the idea and decides to deal with the Dunmires when the time comes. Meanwhile, Bodhi is told to run an errand. He has to drop the money that is Kansas City’s cut. He doesn’t want to do it because he knows it will bring him face-to-face with his best friend’s killer, but he has no option. He is told to take Grace and Tyson with him, and he reluctantly agrees to it.

Dwight and Mitch go to Cleo’s house, where Dwight meets with his father to discuss the possibility of getting the distillery. Mr. Montague is intrigued when Dwight offers him double the money the Dunmires will give him, but he brings up Dwight’s criminal past. Eventually, it becomes clear that he would have no problem selling to Dwight if he hadn’t already made a deal with the Dunmires. It also becomes clear that this deal is one-sided because the buyer is strong-arming him, and Mr. Montague is walking out with nothing from it. Meanwhile, Mitch and Cleo catch up, but their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of Cole Dunmire. There is no love lost between Mitch and Cole, and Cleo might have something to do with it.

Bodhi’s Desire for Revenge Stirs Trouble With KC

Bodhi and Grace pick up Tyson, who is not happy about travelling in Bodhi’s green, electric car. Things get a bit troublesome when Bodhi’s car runs out of battery, and they are forced to stop at a charging station, which means they won’t be able to make it to the rendezvous point. Bodhi says that the other guys will need to come to them, so Tyson calls Dwight, who calls Bill, and it is decided that the latter must send his men further. When Bill’s men show up, Tyson tries to apologise for their car trouble, but they are only interested in the money.

So, when Bodhi brings out the duffel bag, they promptly check it and discover that it is not full of money but comics. Grace and Tyson are just as surprised, while Bodhi nonchalantly says that he brought the wrong bag. He tells Bill’s men to come with them to the weed shop because the money is still there. So, one of them drives Bodhi to the shop, leaving the other two men with guns pointed at Tyson and Grace. At the shop, while filling the bag with money, Bodhi talks about having photographic memory and how he sees the man’s face several times each day. When the man expresses his confusion on the matter, Bodhi reminds him that he killed Jimmy.

Bodhi pulls a gun on him and tells him to speak about how grateful he is for being allowed to live. Eventually, he lets the man go, who is embarrassed and shaken by the entirely unexpected interaction. Later that night, while playing board games with Joanne and Margaret, with his sister sharing stories about how he used to be when he was younger, Dwight gets a call from Bill. He is angry about the way Bodhi treated his man, but Dwight backs Bodhi, reminding Bill that his man killed Bodhi’s best friend, and he was not wrong in doing what he did.

The Dunmires Refuse to Give Up the Deal Without a Fight

The next day, Dwight and Mitch show up at the Montagues again, this time with Cleo sitting in on the meeting and encouraging her father to drop the deal with the Dunmires and give the distillery to Dwight. The General assures Mr. Montague that he will still have control over his business, and Dwight’s focus will be on continuing his legacy, rather than erasing it, which is what the Dumires want. He also assures the seller that he will protect him, Cleo, and their business from any attacks, if it comes to that. As soon as Mr Montague accepts Dwight’s offer, the news reaches Jeremiah Dunmire.

It also seems that Musso also knows about the deal, which means he is keeping a close eye on Dwight. However, that’s not the purpose of his call. He wants Dwight to come for something else, though he doesn’t yet reveal its nature. Later that night, Jeremiah Dunmire shows up at Mr. Montague’s house and speaks about the betrayal of breaking their deal and selling the distillery to Dwight. Montague tries to stand up to him, saying that Dwight’s offer is much better from all perspectives, which irks Jeremiah even more. As he leaves, his men enter the house and beat up Montague. The final shot is of the Montague house on fire, which indicates that if Jeremiah Dumire cannot have what he wants, he’d rather burn it to the ground than let someone else have it.

