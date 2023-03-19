Twitch: Where is Monster Factory’s Lucas DiSangro Now?

‘Monster Factory’ is an Apple TV+ documentary series that is sure to captivate anyone who is interested in the world of wrestling. The featured wrestlers and experts from the Monster Factory school in New Jersey have some fascinating stories that one cannot help but follow with interest. Consider the journey of Lucas DiSangro, AKA Twitch, for whom wrestling is far more than a career path. His words certainly touched many people who are curious to learn more about him and his current whereabouts. Allow us to share what we know about the same!

Who is Twitch?

Since he was a child, Twitch has been fascinated by the world of wrestling. Initially a fan, he would religiously watch WWE on television each Friday even though his mother, Linda DiSangro, was perhaps not the biggest fan of the program. However, the sport became something more than just entertainment for him in 2011. According to Linda, a young Twitch was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, Anxiety, Depression, and Asperger’s Syndrome. At a time when he would often be swamped with dark thoughts, Linda tried her level best to be there for him but was unsure of what might happen next.

However, Twitch shared how he got to see Phillip Jack Brooks, AKA CM Punk, make an explosive statement. The speech itself is highly acclaimed in regards to how the professional wrestler was frank in his criticism of how World Wrestling Entertainment(WWE) operated. After having defeated John Cena in the ring, Punk talked about how he would walk away from the brand with the championship title and dared anyone to stop him.

Twitch confessed that the unapologetic nature of the speech cleared away his thoughts and gave him the motivation to continue working and achieve his dreams. His mother, Linda, is highly appreciative of just how much impact that televised speech had on her son and used the Apple TV+ documentary to express her gratitude. Her words, “Thank you, CM Punk,” have been echoed by many fans of the series who could not help but be in awe of the story.

In order to realize his dreams, Twitch joined Monster Factory in July 2015. Though coach Daniel McDonald, AKA Danny Cage, remained unsure of how well Twitch would do. He admitted that even though the wrestler’s in-ring performance was perhaps not the best, he was terrific at promotions and had a unique brand that quickly attracted viewers. Twitch himself is pretty dedicated to wrestling and is also a musician with a beautiful singing voice and admirable guitar skills.

Where is Twitch Now?

As of writing, Twitch continues to be a part of Monster Factory. The wrestler is based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Bucks County Community College in 2020. Presently, he is the Co-Host of ‘Pro Wrestling Weekly,’ a weekly radio show aired each Saturday on 1490 WBCB AM Radio. The program is apparently the longest-running Pro Wrestling talk show in the history of terrestrial radio, and Twitch himself is quite proud of this accomplishment. In the June 2022 Monster Factory showcase, he went up against Christopher Ford, AKA Crowbar, and won the match.

Twitch’s wrestling career certainly seems to be going well, and he currently holds the Monster Factory Pro Wrestling(MFPW) Supersonic Championship title after obtaining it on May 28, 2022. He even has how one merchandise line on the official website of ProWrestlingTees. Additionally, he is also known for his musical performances at various locations in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, where he sheds the persona of Twitch and lets Lucas shine. Since August 2016, he has also been working as Houseman/Busboy at Homewood Suites By Hilton. Apart from his mother, the Apple TV+ star is also close to his brother, Rocco DiSangro.

