Who are the Two Guys at the Restaurant in the Final Scene of Cobra Kai?

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ brings the journey of Johnny Lawrence, the misunderstood villain from ‘The Karate Kid,’ to an end with the explosive final five episodes of its sixth season. The story doesn’t just wrap up the events of the Sekai Taikai tournament, giving a fitting end to its young characters, but it also gives a chance to Johnny to redeem himself, bringing his story full circle from the first ‘Karate Kid’ movie. Despite tying up things in a neat bow, the show leaves enough for the fans to chew upon, especially in its last scene at the restaurant, especially with the two guys discussing something very interesting before the camera moves on to Daniel and Johnny. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Two Men and Their Topic of Conversation Points to an Interesting Possibility

The two men that we see seated in the restaurant in the final scene of Cobra Kai are the creators of the show, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg. They brought the world of ‘The Karate Kid’ back to life with co-creator Jon Hurwitz, but he is absent from the scene. The trio have worked together for several years, including the short-lived Netflix series, ‘Obliterated.’ It is not a new thing for a show’s creators to appear in cameos within their shows. However, it is the conversation of the duo that really catches one’s attention.

The scene begins with Schlossberg talking about a project set in Hill Valley, but the events take place in an alternate 1985 timeline. The keywords “Hill Valley” and “alternate 1985” are enough to show that the topic of conversation is ‘Back to the Future.’ To further prove this, Schlossberg talks about bringing “Wilson, Thompson, and Zane” on board. In the next line, Heald confirms that they are talking about Billy Zane, which means Thomas Wilson and Lea Thompson are the Wilson and Thompson they are referring to. Then Crispin Glover’s name is also thrown into the mix. In the end, they talk about the possibility of “Mike” as the director, which refers to none other than Michael J. Fox.

Considering that ‘Cobra Kai’ has come to an end, does this mean that the creators of the show are looking towards reviving another classic 80s movie into a streaming series? While the rumors about the remake and revival of Robert Zemeckis’ classic film have been swirling around for a while, so far, no official announcement has been made about the project. If anything, the creators of the movie have made it clear that no sequel is in the cards so far. Thus, Heald and Schlossberg talking about creating a show in the ‘Cobra Kai’ finale does make things rather curious. Considering how well they have done with honoring ‘The Karate Kid’ universe, it would be interesting to see what fresh take they bring to Marty McFly’s story.

The restaurant scene might fan the flames of the rumors about the remake/revival, but so far, the scene simply refers to Heald and Schlossberg’s desire to create the show. One could consider it them sending the idea out into the universe. After all, the idea of ‘Cobra Kai’ also took its time, bouncing around short videos and TV shows like ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ before Johnny Lawrence’s status as a misunderstood villain was solidified and he got the chance to be the hero of the story for once. Hopefully, something similar might happen with ‘Back to the Future.’ Heald, Schlossberg, and Hurwitz have already been toying with the idea for years, and their mentioning it in the ‘Cobra Kai’ finale could be them dropping a hint for their fans that something is finally in motion. Only time will tell.

Read More: Are John Kreese and Terry Silver Dead in Cobra Kai Season 6?