Ubah Hassan Net Worth: How Rich is RHONY Star?

Part of the beloved ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ AKA ‘RHONY,’ is a reality show featuring several highly successful women from New York City, New York, since its debut in 2008. The 14th season of the series introduced the world to several successful women, like Ubah Hassan, whose fame and lifestyle helped her become one of the favorites. Whether it’s work ethic or undeniable beauty, there is more than one reason why she has so many fans. If you are also one of her admirers and are eager to know just how rich the reality TV star is, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Ubah Hassan Earn Her Money?

Ubah Hassan is a Somalia-born star whose career in the modeling world started after she and her family moved to Canada when she was fifteen. At the age of seventeen, she was scouted for modeling by a photographed, and since then, she has remained a part of the industry. During her earlier years as a model, she primarily worked in Toronto, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia. She reportedly also owned a restaurant called Mwenzi Kilimanjaro Gourmet in the latter city for some time.

Starting in 2007, Ubah became affiliated with Click Model Management, allowing her to participate in high-profile events. Throughout her years as a model, she has gained numerous achievements, like being named Model of the Week by Model.com in May 2008 and being featured in Vogue Italia not once or twice. Since January 2009, she has been working as Fashion Model and Brand Ambassador via freelancing and global contracts. As of writing, she is still affiliated with Richard’s International Model Management, a company based in Vancouver.

One of Ubah’s most successful ventures started in January 2020 when she assumed the role of CEO and Founder of Ubah Hot. The company is well-known for its African-based hot sauce, which is entirely vegan. Though the product first entered the market in June 2021, it quickly gained many loyal customers and was featured in the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things in November 2021. While Ubah’s appearance in the world of entertainment is certainly exciting, she is far from inexperienced in the field, given that she was the main subject of Joe Berlinger’s 2015 documentary short film called ‘Ubah!’ She was also seen in episode seven of Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ season 1 as she promoted her delightfully tasty hot sauce brand alongside Julia Haart.

Ubah Hassan’s Net Worth

In order to make an estimate of Ubah’s wealth, we must take into account her various ventures. An average model in New York City earns about $70,000 per year. That being said, the Bravo star has certainly earned much success in the field and probably earns higher than the given amount. Similarly, an average business owner might make about $75,000 every year in the Big Apple, but Ubah’s phenomenal rise in recent years as an entrepreneur must have added to her wealth. Moreover, according to various most ‘RHONY’ cast members might make about $10,000 every episode during their first season on the show. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate Ubah Hassan’s net worth to be around $2 million.

