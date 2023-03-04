Usama Ishtay: Where is Next in Fashion Contestant Now?

Most people would agree that fashion reality Tv series are one of the most entertaining shows out there. The glamor, the models, the elegance, and obviously the creativity just makes fashion reality Tv shows absolutely worth watching. Along similar lines, Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion‘ returned with a bang. Featuring 12 budding fashion designers and stellar guest judges, including the appearance of Gigi Hadid alongside Tan France as hosts. But nothing can beat the incredible designers who crossed challenges to rise to the top. Contestant Usama Ishtay appeared in the second iteration and attempted to highlight his creative side in the fashion game. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, let’s take a closer look at Usama’s journey and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Usama Ishtay’s Next in Fashion Journey

Usama Ishtay was one of the most talented designers who made an appearance on the show. His line of designs reflects his own personality, “regal with a bit of sass.” He appeared on the show to win over the judges and use the platform to show the world how unique and creative his designs can be. For the very first challenge entitled, ‘Royalty,’ Usama wanted to create a royal outfit, and his inspiration and muse was Latin Queen Jennifer Lopez. He went for a long sleeve dress with a straight-cut skirt with a lot of zippers to add the “wow luxe effect” in a beautiful black and gold fabric. He maintained his classic “strong shoulders design” that highlights his own brand.

The whole outfit screamed royalty, and fans could see the “sexy factor” that Usama shows through all his designs. Growing up in a small village in Venezuela, Usama never got a chance to be himself, and so, after moving to America, he attempted to let his designs be a way he could express himself. His brand resonates with his personality, “bold, modern, edgy, and fearless.”

However, despite giving everything he could, it seemed like Usama didn’t quite understand the assignment, and he failed to impress the judges in the manner he would’ve expected. The judges were not impressed by his dress and felt it was “already seen” and not new. Though they loved the coat, which felt very J.Lo, the dress and the coat didn’t complement each other. Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned reasons, Usama was eliminated in the first challenge.

Where is Usama Ishtay Now?

Usama Ishtay, a Syrian-Venezuelan designer, entered the fashion industry to showcase his talent and true self through his designs. There is little question about the designer’s incredible skill, despite the fact that he was the first contestant ousted from the second season of the series. He has served as the CEO, Owner, and Fashion Designer for his own business since 2015.

Tyra Banks, Carrie Underwood, Anitta, Thalia, Chiquis Rivera, Jeannie Mai, Paulina Rubio, Lauren Jauregui, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Nikita Dragun are just a few of the celebrities whom Usama has styled. Gaby Espino wore one of Ishtay’s outfits at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2020, while Lauren London wore a white, form-fitting design from his collection to the 2019 Grammy Awards. Icy Bae (Saweetie), a rapper, was styled by the designer earlier in 2022 for Cher’s appearance in the most recent MAC Cosmetics ad. The former Petroleum Engineer and Geologist further exhibited his collection at Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2022.

Before starting his own line, Usama acted as the Creative Director at Melissa Mercedes from 2017 to 2020. He served as the team leader, production manager, and creative director for the high-end plus-size business Melissa Mercedes in Los Angeles, which is devoted to making ready-to-wear and couture evening dresses and other items in general. The Design Institute of Caracas alum also worked with Martin Zepeda Designs logo as their Assistant Designer. He recently collaborated with Saweetie and debuted his line at the Los Angeles Fashion Week in 2022.

