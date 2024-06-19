Vanessa and Leonardo: Is The Love is Blind Brazil Couple Still Involved?

Although the entire experience of finding and falling in love is rather complex, it is also unmatched owing to the way it brings forth authenticity, emotionality, plus vulnerability at every turn. This much is actually even evidenced in reality dating productions such as Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start‘ (or just season 4), especially with genuine cast members like Vanessa Kurashiki and Leonardo Placido. After all, the connection this duo developed over time was near-idyllic — they did not immediately zero in on one another, but they did naturally, serendipitously fall head over heels in love.

Vanessa and Leonardo Were in a Love Triangle

Since 34-year-old lawyer Vanessa proved to be the embodiment of beauty and brains the second she came across our screens, it was surprising when she admitted past romances had left her high and dry. That’s why she stepped into this social dating experiment, looking for a true chance in love after having done some significant introspective self-healing and built a stable life for herself as an individual. “I really believe I have built something very solid in my professional life and with friends and family, but I also want to build something special with someone else,” she candidly conceded in the original show.

It thus comes as no surprise Vanessa was almost instantaneously drawn towards fellow independent individuals like 40-year-old marketing manager Rodrigo Knoeller and 34-year-old lawyer Leonardo Placido. Though she never expected to gradually learn to care for them both, only to learn they were from Santos like her, shared her interest in fitness, genuinely respected her viewpoints, and were also spiritual. The fact they were both funny and yet emotionally vulnerable when needed also made the situation worse for her, especially as she recognized someone would end up getting hurt.

That’s because by simply being bubbly herself and then gradually sharing the deepest parts of her, Vanessa made both Rodrigo and Leonardo fall – each of them had decided that if they couldn’t move forward in the experience with her, they’d just go home. As a result, she became resolved in needing to speed up her choice and went with the latter after careful consideration, primarily because his values and belief system – whether concerning god, spirituality, or the way of the world – matched hers while also inspiring her. His tarot card reading for her had also brought them closer together, so her decision was without any hesitance despoite her also caring for Rodrigo.

Then began Vanessa and Leonardo’s journey into love, with them both being open about their lifestyle preferences, expectations, familial planning, past baggage, and much more. The fact they managed to discuss even the littlest of details without ever being put off and respected one another enough to bring up concerns for their possible future also made it clear they were invested in each other for all the right reasons. Therefore, of course, the latter concluded their time in the pods by going down on one knee and admitting he had indeed fallen in love with his fellow Santos-based lawyer.

Vanessa and Leonardo Seem to Still be Happily Together

Vanessa and Leonardo’s ensuing in-person interactions were honestly tenfold what we expected them to be as viewers from the outside, indicating they were stronger together in every sense of the word. They faced their fears, continued being as open as ever, and even got intimate despite the former’s initial intention of holding off – they truly seemed like they couldn’t get their hands off one another while still being respectful. And unsurprisingly, this seemingly went on even as they returned and adjusted to the real world, where they’re surrounded by distractions, work, social media, friends, as well as family.

In fact, from what we can tell, Vanessa and Leonardo are happily together to this day – neither has explicitly confirmed or denied this as of writing, yet there are clues strewn about their respective social media platforms. First things first, they not only follow one another on Instagram but recently, there also seems to be a gold ring on a very significant finger on both of their left hands. Furthermore, since they’re lawyers based out of Santos, along the coast of Sao Paolo, there’s no worry about long distance affecting their work-life balance or causing a rift between them.

As if that’s not enough, Vanessa and Leonardo’s respective profiles make it evident the duo has since also taken up similar kinds of fitness routines — they’re gym enthusiasts and marathon runners — indicating they continue to have significant influence over one another’s lives. No matter the case, though, these professional lawyers as well as rising public figures seem perfectly happy these days, so we wish them nothing but the best for their future, too.

Read More: Are Ariela and Evandro from Love is Blind Brazil Still Together?