Vigil Season 2: Exploring All Filming Locations

Crafted by Tom Edge, ‘Vigil’ season 2 takes us out of the depths of the ocean and into the desertscape of Wudyani, where British officers face a new threat both from a terror group and from within. While field testing R-Pas drones in Scotland for Wudyani officials, one of the weapons goes rogue and launches a strike at the observer stands. A terror group called Jabhat Al Huriya takes responsibility for the attack. DCI Silva is sent out to investigate the alarming incident and questions the concerned personnel, narrowing her search to those with access to the control consoles and the skills necessary to pilot the drones.

Silva soon uncovers a shocking web of manipulation and political agendas tied to a larger conspiracy. As DCI Silva travels to a joint Al-Shawka Air Base in the Kingdom of Wudyani to dig deeper into her suspicions, DS Kirsten Longacre remains in Scotland, continuing the investigation on home soil. With such a drastic shift of settings between seasons 1 and 2 of the crime drama series, fans may find themselves investigating the real-world locations seen in ‘Vigil.’

Where Was Vigil Season 2 Filmed?

Filming for ‘Vigil’ season 2 takes place across various sites in Scotland and Morocco. Principal photography began in the spring of 2023 with the production teams laboring to construct entirely new sets for the series. Let us venture into the shooting destinations chosen for the second season of ‘Vigil.’

Glasgow, Scotland

To create the setting of urban Scotland, the filmmakers selected the port city of Glasgow. Sprawled along the banks of the River Clyde, the city is known for its vibrant streets, historic architecture, urban sophistication, and Old World charm. Filming was carried out on location at venues around the city, as well as in constructed sets. “It’s been great (shooting in my home country),” said Scottish actor Dougray Scott in an interview. “I’ve loved filming in Glasgow. I spend a lot of time in Scotland and I love being here. The crews have been fantastic.”

Other Locations in Scotland

Traveling across the Scottish landscape, the film crew set up shop in multiple cities and small towns to capture a diverse range of backdrops required in the episodes of season 2. In the North Lanarkshire council area, cameras rolled across Coatbridge, Motherwell, and Cumbernauld. Luss, a village in Argyll and Bute, on the west bank of Loch Lomond became a shooting site for its antiquated scenery. The towns of Lanark and Blantyre in South Lanarkshire were visited as well. Furthermore, territories of North Ayrshire can also be seen in the series.

Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, stood in for sites of the fictional Middle Eastern kingdom of Wudyan. With an arid landscape and Islamic historical sites dotting the city, Rabat became a quintessential Arabian backdrop to lens scenes of Al-Shawka Air Base and its surrounding region. Talking about facing difficulty shooting in extreme conditions, actress Suranne Jones said, “ We were also in Morocco, and it was boiling hot and there were other things to think about.” She also added, “But I’m big on wellness, because of the long hours and the fact that you’re doing stuff that is repeated bodily trauma, and sometimes your body doesn’t know the difference.”

Casablanca, Morocco

South of Rabat along Morocco’s Atlantic coastline, the port city of Casablanca became the site for further sequences depicting Wudyan in their background. From the bustling markets of the Medina to the grandeur of the Hassan II Mosque, Casablanca’s landmarks and landscapes have captured the imagination of filmmakers and audiences alike. Some notable productions shot in the city include, ‘The Bureau,’ ‘War Dogs,’ ‘ZeroZeroZero,’ and ‘Body of Lies.’

