Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: Possibilities Explored

Created by Jeb Stuart, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a historical drama action-adventure series. A sequel to the History Channel’s popular series ‘Vikings,’ ‘Vikings Valhalla’ is set about 100 years after the original show and tells a story that predominantly revolves around three of the most prominent figures from Scandinavian history and legends: Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter). In season 2, Freydis becomes a leader and protector of the people of her faith, while her brother Leif travels to Novgorod and then to Constantinople with Harald in pursuit of their destinies.

Both the inaugural and sophomore seasons of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ have received a largely positive response, with much praise directed at the show’s scope, characterization, and action sequences. If you are wondering whether there will be a third season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ we got you covered.

Will Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Happen?

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 2 premiered on January 12, 2023, on Netflix. Like the first season, season 2 comprises eight episodes of 43-55-minute runtime. As for season 3, this is what you need to know.

In the weeks leading up to the release of the first season of the show, Stuart told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to tell the story in multiple seasons. In March 2022, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ was officially renewed for seasons 2 and 3. In a statement, Stuart revealed at the time that they had already wrapped and were editing the second season. He also stated that they would start production on the third season soon.

It was eventually reported in June 2022 that the filming for the third season had started. By January 2023, filming had wrapped for the third season as well. The first two seasons were shot nearly back-to-back, and the third season was shot separately, but Stuart and his team approached all three seasons as one block, and they intend to do the same with the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons if they get the chance to make them.

Sound the horns. Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 2 & 3. SKOL! 🔥 ⚔️ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/y6vmMVJual — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 9, 2022

“We really talked about one, two, and three as sort of a block, and then hopefully we could get to a four, five, and six because the story is… I think you’ll see when you see Season 2 and Season 3,” the series creator told Collider. “It’s almost like a novel. It has these wonderful time-jumps and growth in terms of particular characters. And like a really big, great novel, it’s got several under-stories that are holding things up that you don’t really feel. They’re like leitmotifs that you don’t really see, but you suddenly feel them there.”

Stuart continued, “So, I’m hoping we have the opportunity to complete that journey, but I feel that one, two, and three are all stand-alone’s, all good like that. I’m happy. I’m a happy guy. I’m getting to tell a really cool story with lots of great action and great characters, and a cast that I love working with, and crew. What’s there to complain about?”

The ‘Switchback’ director also implied that he would like to make seasons 4 to 6 together. At the end of the second season, Harald and Leif have reached Constantinople, while Freydis has killed Olaf and negotiated peace with Kattegat. Meanwhile, in London, Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin) has discovered that Godwin (David Oakes) sacrificed his paramour so he could marry Canute’s niece Gytha.

For Harald and Leif, the narrative in the third season will probably be exclusively set in Constantinople, where Leif can continue his education, and Harald might end up drawing the ire of the Emperor for his secret relationship with the new Empress. The Pagans, under Freydis’ leadership might continue to face existential problems, prompting them to look for a better home. And the conflict between Emma and Godwin can potentially become something much more violent. Stuart also stated that part of the third season would be set in Kattegat.

The first and second seasons came out in the first quarters of 2022 and 2023, respectively. Although Stuart declined to confirm that this would be maintained for the coming season, it’s probably safe to assume that ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ will be released sometime in Q1 2024.

