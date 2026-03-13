Do Victoria and Mike End Up Together in Virgin River?

Season 7 of ‘Virgin River’ sets Mike Valenzuela and Brie Sheridan up for a complicated future ahead. By the end of the last season, their relationship is at its most chaotic point yet. Mike proposes to Brie, prompting her to confess that she had hooked up with her ex-boyfriend, Brady, days ago. However, the detective isn’t surprised by the revelation. Instead, he reveals that he has known about her momentary infidelity all along. Even so, he’s willing to move past the incident if the lawyer can showcase her commitment to their relationship by pursuing an actual future with him.

Unsurprisingly, Brie needs some time before she can make such a big decision. However, at the beginning of season 7, Mike finally gets his answer. As fate would have it, shortly thereafter, his paths cross with Victoria Ellis, an old friend who has now become an investigator for the local medical board. While their chemistry is apparent, Mike’s past looms over him, raising the question of whether or not he’ll let his history define his future. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mike’s Complicated Dynamic With Brie Almost Costs Him a New Chance at Romance

Victoria Ellis arrives in Virgin River in somewhat of an antagonistic role. She’s the investigator who has been assigned to the inspection into Vernon “Doc” Mullins’ practice. The investigation itself is a scheme propelled by the Grace Valley Hospital, which is trying to drive Mullins out of business in hopes of capitalizing on the small town’s healthcare circuit. For the same reason, even though Victoria has no direct connections to the corporate hospital chain, her presence at Virgin River feels like an intrusive threat. Her general standoffish personality and aversion to handshakes, on account of being a germophobe, certainly doesn’t help her case.

Nonetheless, another facet of her character is revealed when she runs into Mike. Before becoming a medical board investigator, Victoria was a detective who ended up changing professions after getting shot in the line of duty. It just so turns out that during her training, she was assigned as her training officer. Therefore, even though they haven’t seen each other in some years, they share a history that allows them to seamlessly fall back into easy acquaintanceship. As a result, Victoria, who has always had a crush on Mike, decides to make a move and ends up extending a dinner invitation.

Having just come out of a serious relationship, which involved infidelity and a failed proposal, Mike clearly has a lot on his plate. Even so, he ends up accepting the invitation and the two go out together. However, in the aftermath, his investigation into Calvin’s murder and Charmain’s disappearance leaves little time available for his personal life. The fact that he’s investigating this case with Brie, who is Charmaine’s attorney, definitely doesn’t help matters. Their close proximity ends up reigniting old feelings for Mike, which results in one ill-advised kiss. Nevertheless, it’s more than obvious that there’s no real future between the two romantically. Caught up in this failed romance, Mike ends up inadvertently ghosting Victoria.

Mike and Victoria Seem to Have a Promising Future Ahead

Despite everything, Mike and Victoria’s story doesn’t end on a depressing note. The investigation with Brie as an impromptu partner ends up doing Mike some good, as it opens his eyes up to all the reasons why he and the latter could’ve never worked together. It finally gives him the push he needs to stop being hung up on his ex and begin moving on. Thus, when he runs into Victoria once again at Jack’s Bar, he asks her for another chance to make his past mistakes right. The medical investigator knows all about his complicated past with Brie, on account of the small town’s inclination toward gossip. Still, she doesn’t begrudge him his past and chooses to take an understanding route.

As a result, the duo ends up having a redo of their first date at the town’s Founder’s Day event. Off the bat, the two seem to click together, suggesting a strong possibility for them to have a future together as a couple. Even though Victoria is leaving town for LA in a few days, there’s nothing stopping Mike from returning to the city himself. In fact, after the disastrous end to his and Brie’s relationship, a change of scenery might do him some good. As the couple shares their first kiss on the date, the possibility of Mike moving to LA to be with Victoria becomes all the more real. In the end, although their relationship is still new and novel, the medical inspector promises the beginning of a new chapter in the detective’s life.

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