Virgin River: Do Brie and Brady Get Back Together in Season 7?

Brie and Brady have been one of the most volatile couples in ‘Virgin River.’ Although their chemistry is instantaneous and undeniable, both carry their own personal complications that make it impossible for them to sustain a healthy, functioning relationship. As a result, they develop something of a will-they-won’t-they dynamic, highlighted by their numerous fallouts and makeups. In season 6, both characters find themselves in new relationships with other people. However, these romances bear the brunt of Brie and Brady’s unresolved tension when the two eventually end up cheating on their respective partners with each other. Still, their brief hookup doesn’t magically fix the problems in their own on-and-off-again romance. Therefore, as the two head into season 7, their romantic destinies still remain uncertain. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Brie Turns Down Mike’s Proposal Due to Her Lingering Feelings For Brady

Season 6 ends on a major cliffhanger, wherein Mike gets down on one knee and proposes to Brie. Surprisingly enough, he seems to be aware of his girlfriend’s brief infidelity with her ex-boyfriend. Even so, he’s willing to look past the blunder if Brie showcases her total commitment to their relationship by accepting the proposal. In many ways, this is a Hail Mary by Mike, who is desperate to make things work with the layer. He knows that their relationship will always have to contend with the bond that the latter shares with her ex. For the same reason, even after she cheats on him, his love for her compels him to offer her his forgiveness. Yet, he can’t move on from the incident until Brie asserts her willingness to commit to their relationship. However, this is something Brie can’t do.

Even though she loves Mike and wants to make things work with him, she has never been entirely committed to their relationship in the first place. There’s always been something that has held her back from giving her heart to Mike in its entirety. Her tryst with Brady helps her realize that the latter has always been that one obstacle. So much of Brie’s relationship with Mike is shaped as a reaction to her dynamic with Brady. In many ways, she leans toward a relationship with Mike after their breakup as a way to make better and safer choices. Nonetheless, she now knows that her half-hearted commitment to their relationship isn’t fair to Mike. Thus, she ends up rejecting his proposal. Like other aspects of their relationship, this decision is also highly influenced by Brie’s feelings toward Brady.

Brady Tries to Leave Hope Valley to Put Some Distance Between Himself and Brie

Initially, after ending things with Mike, Brie continues to float in his orbit as the two work on Charmaine’s case. On the other hand, she also finds herself repeatedly crossing paths with Brady as they frequent the same haunts in the small town. Before she knows it, she ends up agreeing to spend time with Brady to help him out with the legal aspects of his motor shop. Given their extensive history, Brie wants to sustain a friendship between them so that she can keep her ex-boyfriend in her life one way or another. However, Brady shares a different opinion. Even though he tries to give their friendship a try for her sake, he knows he can never be satisfied with just a platonic relationship between them.

Brady has been in love with Brie for a long time now. Even during their breakups, his feelings for her never change, and any outside romances that he pursues, including the one with Lark, are a distraction or an attempt to move on. The full gravity of his feelings for Brie makes itself known during a near-death experience. After Brady ends up going to Yosemite as a volunteer firefighter with Kaia, he almost dies in the wildfire. As he survives the intense situation, he realizes that through it all, Brie had been the only thing on his mind. Therefore, he would never be able to move on from the lawyer, especially if he keeps spending his time with her and running into her around town. Consequently, he decides to join Cal Fire, in hopes of finding a fresh start outside of Hope Valley.

Brady and Brie Get Back Together But Face an Uncertain Future

While Brady makes up his mind about leaving the town, Brie undergoes an epiphany of her own. During horseback rides with Clay, Jack’s new farmhand, she realizes that in the recent past she has been desperately trying to hold on to a sense of control in all aspects of her life. Her relationship with Mike was one of the most prominent ways in which this desire for control and stability had manifested. However, Brie had thought she had left that part of herself behind after she first came to Hope Valley. The lawyer doesn’t wish to be that kind of person anymore, and instead wants to embrace the changes that her many life experiences have thrust upon her.

As she loosens the reins on her horse and allows herself to feel a sense of freedom, Brie realizes the last time she had felt that free was when she was with Brady. This is what brings her to her ex’s yet unopened motor shop. She finally reveals the reality of her feelings to Brady. Understandably, the latter is a bit worried about the lawyer making a hasty decision that she isn’t sure about. Nonetheless, Brie defuses his worries and insists that this time she’s around to stay. The two end up hooking up together, and make the decision to give their relationship a real chance the next morning.

However, unbeknownst to them, tragedy seems to be in the cards for them. Later in the day. Brady finds himself on the road on his motorcycle, making his way over to meet Brie. Unexpectedly, he ends up getting into a huge motorbike accident. The season ends without confirming Brady’s fate, leaving his future uncertain and ambiguous. The accident clearly has the potential to be fatal or near-fatal, which promises to introduce a new complication to his and Brie’s romance. Therefore, it seems just as the couple had begun to get their act together and find a real shot at happiness with each other, they’ve been thrust into a potential tragedy.

Read More: Shows Like Virgin River on Netflix