Vladimir Ending Explained: What Happens After the Fire?

Created by Julia May Jonas’ Vladimir’ is a dark comedy series that revolves around an all-consuming obsession, which leads to fantasies and downward spirals that may very well ruin a few lives. The protagonist, who remains unnamed throughout the storyline, is an esteemed professor at the same university as her husband, John. As a result, the latter’s case hearing regarding his scandalous Title IX allegations naturally has adverse reverberations on his wife’s career and social standing. Around the same time, the university hires a young writer, Vladimir Vladinski, who quickly becomes the object of the protagonist’s fervent infatuation. Soon enough, her desire to turn the carnal fantasies in her mind into a reality becomes the center of the protagonist’s universe in ruinous and self-destructive ways. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Vladimir Recap

The protagonist, a middle-aged professor of Women in American Fiction, finds herself going through a tough time when a sex scandal breaks out in the university, centering around her own husband. Many of John’s former students have come forward with allegations about him pursuing relationships with them. As a result, the university puts him on administrative leave while his case goes under review. For the most part, the male professor remains concerned about the case potentially robbing him of his pension, which he can pocket if he’s allowed to stay on the staff list long enough to retire at the end of the semester. Surprisingly, for everyone else, his wife refuses to speak out against him, and their relationship remains much the same. This is because the protagonist and John had an unspoken marital agreement that made their relationship akin to an open marriage.

This means that the protagonist had an idea about what went on in her husband’s life to some extent. She’s also steadfast in the opinion that these affairs, while retaining an element of power imbalance, were consensual since they were between two adults. Lastly, she simply doesn’t care to become a mouthpiece for her husband and believes she shouldn’t have to speak on his behalf. Nonetheless, her own personal beliefs don’t stop the people around her from speculating and making assumptions about her marriage and personal morality. Perhaps for the same reason, she ends up spilling the truth about John’s case to their daughter, Sid, and her partner, Alexis, when the two come over for a family dinner. Initially, Sid is furious at the revelation, but mostly because she detests the fact that her parents have been lying to her for years.

All this while, the protagonist also deals with a different frustration of the romantic and sexual kind. Ever since her paths crossed with Vladimir, the newest hire at the university, she hasn’t been able to stop fantasizing about him at the most inopportune moments. Nonetheless, while her own marriage isn’t stopping her from pursuing the infatuation freely, the young writer’s marital status certainly complicates matters. Initially, she tries to subdue her attraction toward him by befriending his wife, Cynthia, who also has a teaching position at the same university. However, the latter continues making excuses to get out of the protagonist’s invitations, which creates some unfortunate situations, like a poolside hangout session with Vladimir. Naturally, her infatuation with the younger man only continues to grow stronger by the day.

Meanwhile, things start to worsen for John’s case when one of his older students, Lila, also joins the case. The reason she proposes a unique problem is that, alongside being his student, she was also in the protagonist’s class. Furthermore, the latter had a deciding vote on whether or not Lila gets chosen for a scholarship, which she ultimately voted against. While the ex-student claims this was a form of retaliation, the protagonist maintains she would never punish a student for their personal life and that her decision was purely academic. As the pressure continues to build, the professor ends up doing something reckless: instead of accompanying John for his hearing as she had promised to, she ends up grabbing lunch with Vladimir. Not only that, she continues to bring the writer back to her cabin in the woods, where she orchestrates circumstances to extend his stay by more or less kidnapping him.

Vladimir Ending: What Happens After the Fire?

By the end of the story, the protagonist finds herself in an entirely unexpected and chaotic situation. Despite the dubious circumstances surrounding her cabin visit with Vladimir, the getaway ends up being productive in more ways than one. Alongside igniting the pair of writers’ creativity, it also allows them to confront the reality of their brewing attraction and act upon it. Things get a bit more muddled after John shows up at the cabin, shortly after the protagonist hooks up with Vladimir. While the husband himself has no outright problems about his wife’s affair, his visit forces the duo to confront the daunting reality of their situation. Moreover, it also opens up a new avenue of possibility for the protagonist, one in which she would essentially have to choose how her future with both men would unravel.

However, all of these complications are put on the back burner when, later into the night, with all three academics under the same roof, the cabin goes up in flames. The fire, supposedly, starts after a space heater malfunctions and its sparks devolve into a destructive flame. Even though everyone in the cabin is asleep, fortunately, the protagonist manages to wake up in the nick of time and get John, while the noise wakes Vladimir up as well. While the two men try to make the front door work, the protagonist escapes through the back door, her manuscript clutched in her arms. The aftermath of her escape is only narrated to the audience by the character herself. As per her account, her husband and her lover both manage to escape from the burning house as she calls 911 in time. Throughout the series, the protagonist establishes herself as an unreliable narrator.

It’s not so much that she’s a pathological liar. Instead, she’s eager to have control over the narrative and drive it to move in a certain direction. She fantasizes about what her life could be and then tries to turn it into a reality. Whether or not she succeeds is entirely a different matter. At the same time, she showcases a great reverence for art and the ripples it makes in the world. Therefore, while there’s a possibility that the fire itself wasn’t so accidental and in fact manufactured by the protagonist, it’s unlikely that she lies about its aftermath. Alongside establishing the men’s survival, she claims that both she and Vladimir go on to write their own books about their affair, out of which hers does marginally better. This detail roots her account in legitimacy.

Does the Protagonist End Up With Vladimir? Does She Recommit to John?

A prominent aspect of the protagonist’s storyline is influenced by her mercurial approach to relationships, romance, and desire. Her marriage to John remains complicated off-the-bat. The couple is in an open marriage without harboring any of the stereotypical issues that often come with unwanted polygamy. While jealousy and grudges are present in their relationship, they only inform the framework of their romance and allow them to find happiness in each other’s company without unrealistic expectations. In fact, when the protagonist first starts pursuing Vladimir, John seems to be genuinely rooting for her to consummate this obsessive infatuation of hers.

Similarly, when at the cabin, John makes his offer of reintroducing monogamous commitment to their marriage, he specifies that it doesn’t need to happen unless her affair with the young writer runs out of fuel. Still, despite the offer’s flexible nature, it forces the protagonist to re-evaluate her marriage and come to a decision. Alternatively, something identical happens to her relationship with Vladimir. Initially, her infatuation with the younger man makes her feel passionate desire and fantasies. As she grows more and more attracted towards him, she becomes infatuated with the nature of the fantasies themselves. They become a driving and almost inspirational force for her.

She finds an escape in them, which is most brazenly translated in her actions when she literally runs away with him to avoid her husband’s Title IX hearing. Nonetheless, the reason these fantasies are so satisfying and thrilling is precisely that they’re fantasies. Her clandestine hookups with Vladimir inside her imagination unravel in exactly the way she wants them to. For the same reason, during the cabin getaway, we see her get the ick from the writer multiple times, especially when he tries to initiate a sexual encounter between them through the lens of a student-teacher roleplay. Even though he grants her the exact fantasies afterward, things go back out of her control shortly thereafter. Vladimir makes his own proposition, one in which he asks the protagonist to consider continuing this affair with him through weekly illicit meetups at the cabin.

Much like John, Vladimir is offering her a future that looks much different than the one she had always perceived. Neither of these options is bad per se. However, they’re simply not the ending the protagonist has in mind. The protagonist doesn’t wish to become a character in the development of either Vladimir’s or John’s stories, mostly because it doesn’t fit into her own desires. After consummating her infatuation with Vladimir, she gets what she wanted from the obsession. Vladimir serves a singular purpose in her narrative, as the object of her desires. When this stirs her creativity and compels her to do some of her best writing, she realizes that it is the real ending. For the same reason, during the fire, instead of her husband or her lover, she chooses her writing, cementing that there is only one thing she would risk her life for, which is herself.

What Happens at John’s Hearing? Does He Win the Case?

John’s Title IX hearing remains a central aspect of his narrative, and subsequently, the storyline surrounding the protagonist’s family life. The facts of the case are straightforward enough. John had a number of affairs with his students early in his career. These affairs were the worst-kept secrets of the campus. Although he and his wife both claim that these relationships were “consensual affairs,” there remains an inherent power imbalance in these encounters. As their professor, John has a certain power and influence over them, regardless of their young adulthood.

Therefore, even though he stops pursuing students after the rules around such relationships on the campus tighten, the aftermath of these affairs sticks with him. As the young women John pursued began to come forward, it casts a shadow of doubt on John’s ability to retain his teaching position. Therefore, the hearing isn’t so much about determining whether the professor had relations with his students, but rather about determining whether he exploited and abused the students through the power imbalance in their dynamics. Initially, he wants to keep the reality of this trial away from Sid, his daughter.

Nonetheless, Sid eventually gets swept up in the chaos of her family drama anyway. As such, she ends up representing her father in the trial. Ultimately, the case sways in John’s favor. While he does lose his teaching position and gains a ban from the campus, he gets the one thing he had wanted all along: the ability to keep his pension. Nonetheless, his name is likely tarnished, as is his relationship with Sid, who doesn’t even stick around to find out the verdict after having to sit through hours of testimonies by women who were negatively impacted by her father.

Are John and Cynthia Having an Affair?

Inadvertently, John ends up playing a crucial role in bringing the protagonist and Vladimir together in a way that allows them to give in to the attraction that has been brewing between them from the very start. One of the main reasons the writer is much more reserved in his desire for the professor than the latter is because of his marriage to Cynthia. Even though their relationship is complicated, influenced by the traumatic events of their past, Vladimir seems to value fidelity between them. Therefore, even though he lets himself flirt with the idea of being with the protagonist, he never fully acts on it. The reality of his attraction toward the protagonist is most blatantly obvious in the cabin.

Even after Vladimir realizes she drugged him, tied him up, and then sent messages to his wife from his phone, he doesn’t seem put off by her and instead continues to send mixed signals her way. This is largely because by then she has shared a piece of information that changes everything for him. Earlier, the protagonist discovers John is meeting up with Cynthia on a regular basis and finds the two in a bar, fairly comfortable in each other’s physical company. She assumes this to be proof of their affair and shares it as such with Vladimir. Nonetheless, John’s eventual arrival at the cabin proves otherwise.

Once confronted with the accusation of his affair with Cynthia, John tells the truth about the nature of their meetups. The two haven’t been hooking up. Instead, the professor has been helping the aspiring author with her book while she encourages his attempts to write an epic poem. These creative endeavors are pursued under the influence of some soft drugs. Cynthia’s history of suicidal ideation makes the drugs a risk. However, it’s one she’s willing to take in John’s company, especially because she feels more accepted and at ease around him than her husband. Nonetheless, despite this unique closeness, their relationship remains purely platonic.

