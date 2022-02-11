Was Chase Anna Delvey’s Boyfriend in Real Life? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s miniseries ‘Inventing Anna’ follows the tumultuous story of Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, who fools many of New York City’s wealthiest people and institutions into believing that she is a wealthy German heiress. The socialite’s glitzy lifestyle takes her jet setting across Europe, where she meets Chase, a young and dynamic tech entrepreneur working on an app that harnesses dreams.

A whirlwind romance in luxurious hotels ensues, and Anna and Chase look well on their way to becoming a power couple. However, things take a turn for the strange, and Chase suddenly disappears after telling Anna he’s going to Berlin. Though the show eventually gives us some clues as to what happens to Chase, we’re here to figure out whether Anna Sorokin actually had a boyfriend named Chase in real life. And if so, where is her now? Let’s find out.

Was Chase Sikorski Anna Sorkin’s Boyfriend in Real Life?

On the show, Anna and Chase meet while in Europe. She subsequently seduces him, and a whirlwind romance sparks off between the two. Anna, claiming her trust fund doesn’t kick in until she’s 25, is willingly funded by Chase, who is flush with investment money. However, when she remains secretive about her family and background, Chase gets suspicious, and the two begin to argue. After telling Anna he’s going to Berlin for an event, her boyfriend disappears and eventually winds up in the Emirates, working as a futurist.

In reality, Chase Sikorsky seems to be a fictional character. However, Anna did have a boyfriend, who is briefly described in Jessica Pressler’s 2018 New York Magazine article titled ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People. The unnamed boyfriend and Anna were seemingly together for about two years, living in hotels and rubbing shoulders with the wealthy.

The former networked to boost his app while the latter told guests about the exclusive art club she wanted to open. Though details of their breakup remain scant, the boyfriend, who is referred to as the “Futurist” in Pressler’s article moved to the Middle East after his app did not take off.

Where is Anna Sorkin’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?

The Futurist from Pressler’s article remains unnamed since his identity is hidden behind the alias. Though Pressler wrote that the Futurist was known on the TED-Talk circuit and that The New Yorker had profiled him, the actual identity of the person that Anna Sorokin seemingly dated for about two years remains unknown. Interestingly, on the show, Chase asks for his identity to be kept a secret when he speaks to the journalist (loosely based on Pressler), who obliges by merely mentioning him as the Futurist.

It is unknown how well Pressler actually knows the identity of the Futurist, but it is possible that he was given the alias to protect his identity. Since the real inspiration behind Chase’s character remains unknown, we can’t tell how much of what is seen on the show is authentic to real life. However, Pressler gives just enough detail to let us know that as of 2016, Anna Sorokin’s unnamed former boyfriend had moved to the Emirates.

