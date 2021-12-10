Was Peter Nygard Married? Who Was His Wife?

Fashion magnate Peter Nygard used to be one of the most renowned individuals in the industry, but there’s no denying that accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering have led him to fall from grace. His alleged misconducts, as profiled on NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Secrets of Nygard Cay,’ have been the focus of countless headlines in the last couple of years, and thus his personal life has been delved into as well. That includes his innumerable “girlfriends” and his children from multiple women, so now, let’s find out if Peter has ever been married, shall we?

Was Peter Nygard Married? Did He Have a Wife?

Peter Nygard was married to a model once in the 1970s, but the union did not last long. As per his accounts, she was the one to leave him after three years of marriage because he dedicated most of his time to work instead of their relationship. With that said, although the entrepreneur has never spoken too much about who she was, let alone reveal her identity, he has conceded that she was the woman of his dreams and made him extremely happy. He candidly explained the entire situation in an interview with a Finnish magazine, Me Naiset, posted on his now-defunct website.

“[My wife] left because I worked too hard; I was already then somewhat of a workaholic,” Peter said in the early 2000s. “I didn’t use to sleep much in those days… There is a price that you pay [to run a business] — & my price was the marriage.” The fashion executive even added, “I have not been able to fulfill the expectations of any one woman — a woman wants someone who is ‘always there,’ present in the day-to-day life,” which is something he claimed he just couldn’t do. “I live somewhat of a jet-set lifestyle… I am never in one place long enough to really get to know someone, let alone fall in love.”

When asked if he would ever tie the knot again by Hello! Canada during a similar interview shared on his now-defunct website, Peter implied that it’s not what he wanted anymore. “I don’t think marriage is a necessary part of my life. I’ve certainly lost confidence in what it really means. At one time, marriage meant you had found your mate for life. It doesn’t mean that anymore.” He described his thought process by stating, “People aren’t necessarily happier when they get married. I think you can be a very good partner to someone if you… earn that partnership everyday, rather than be legally bound to do it.”

We should also mention that the mogul was involved with Anna Nicole Smith for a significant period between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, which made many believe that they could be a forever couple. Ultimately, though, he and the model parted ways for good in 2001, six years before she tragically passed away from an accidental overdose. Following her demise, Peter made an appearance on ‘The Montel Williams Show,’ where he ended up claiming that he had desperately tried to get Anna off drugs, but to no avail.

